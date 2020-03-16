Burke County Public Schools announced Monday it will use seven school locations to serve free breakfast and lunch to students in need starting Tuesday. During Monday’s trial run at four schools, the school system served nearly 600 students across the county.
The school system will also use 17 buses — each which will have a food service worker who will help drivers — to deliver food to students throughout the county.
Free Breakfast and Lunch
Burke County Public Schools Director of Child Nutrition Daniel Wall announced during Monday’s Burke County Board of Education special meeting at Olive Hill Resource Center that the school system will serve food on Saturday and Sunday, too.
Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the following schools will serve a free breakfast and lunch:
Table Rock Middle, Liberty Middle, Mountain View Elementary, Valdese Elementary, East Burke Middle, Ray Childers Elementary and George Hildebrand Elementary.
On Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., breakfast and lunch will be served at the following schools: Mountain View Elementary, Valdese Elementary, Table Rock Middle and East Burke Middle.
Breakfast and lunch will be served together for students to take home. Food will be served to families in a “grab and go” manner so that families will not need to leave their vehicles.
Lunch consists of hot or cold sandwich with milk and a fruit or vegetable. For breakfast, the school system will offer a grain-based option — such as a muffin, cinnamon roll or cereal bar — milk and a dried or cold fruit. Families are able to receive a breakfast and a lunch for any person in their household who is 18 years or younger and the children do not need to be present, Wall said.
BCPS will continue to serve a night-time meal through its supper program held at Mountain View Elementary School. Supper is available from 5-6:30 p.m.
“If they’re willing to drive to Mountain View to get supper, (children) will get three meals a day from Child Nutrition at no cost to them or their parents,” Wall said Monday.
Food Bus Routes
To increase families’ access to food, Wall also announced starting Tuesday, 17 buses will make stops throughout Burke County from 11:15 a.m. to as late as 1:15 p.m. to deliver breakfasts and lunches.
Here are the buses routes:
Bus No. 254
11:15 a.m. — Lydia Avenue
11:45 a.m. — Pineburr Avenue: People are directed to “come to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.”
12:20 p.m. — Rutherford Square Apartments
Bus No. 271
11:15 a.m. — Bryant Road: 2 mobile home parks.
11:50 a.m. — Oakland Avenue. residences are directed to “come to First Church of God in Drexel.”
12:15 p.m. — 717 Amherst Road: Meals can be picked up at the intersection of Old Amherst Circle and Amherst Road
12:45 p.m. — Hollar Street and Poteat Street. (Rolling Green), Drexel Elementary bus parking lot
Bus No. 220
11:15 a.m. — Airport Rhodhiss Road and Lake Acres Drive. People are advised to “pull into Lake Acres.”
11:45 a.m. — Hickory Airport Road and West View Acres area are advised to “pull into West View Acres.”
12:15 p.m. — Cape Hickory and Indian Hills, Pine Meadows Circle.
12:45 p.m. — 1{sup}st{/sup} and 2{sup}nd{/sup} Ave.
1:00 p.m. — Rhodhiss Road and Ridge Drive.
1:15 p.m. — Carolina Avenue and Dogwood Drive
Bus No. 246
11:15 a.m. — George Hildebrand Drive and Hmong Village. People are advised to “pull into Hmong Village.”
11:45 a.m. — Meadow Trail and NC 18 South. People are advised to “pull into Meadow Trail.”
12:15 p.m. — South Mountain Fire Dept.
Bus No. 273
11:15 a.m. — Old Brittain and Woodland Hills Liberty Fellowship Church. People should meet at 4139 Old Brittain Road
11:45 a.m. — 3409 Icard Dairy Barn Road. People are advised to “pull into Icard Dairy Barn’s mobile home park.
12:15 p.m. — 7903 Old NC 10. People are advised to “pull into the mobile home park behind East Burke Middle School.”
Bus No. 248
11:15 a.m. — Cline Street and College Street, Herron Street and Bay Street. People are advised to “pick up at the Burke County Public Schools S. College Street parking lot.”
11:45 a.m. — 724 W. Union St. and 805 W. Union St. People should meet at Charles Catholic Church.
12:15 p.m. — Burkemont and Greenbrier Apartments. People are advised to “pull into the apartment complex.”
12:45 p.m. — Regan and Burkemont Avenue. People are advised to “pull into apartments.”
1:15 p.m. — Rhyne and Burkemont Avenue. People are advised to pull into the PPG Paints store.
Bus No. 234
11:15 a.m. — Air Park Drive. People are advised to pull to the right lane at 112 Airpark Drive.
11:45 a.m. — Burkemont and Ross Street. People are advised to “pull halfway down into Ross Street.”
Bus No. 212
11:15 a.m. — Hartland Road and Hill Haven Circle. The meeting spot is set for “the top of Hillhaven Circle, right above the Hillside Est. signs.”
11:45 a.m. — J & R Mobile Home Park at 2509 US 18-HWY 64. The meeting spot is set for the mailboxes at the entrance to the mobile home park.
Bus No. 294
11:15 a.m. — Stonebridge Street. Pickup spot is The Outreach Center, located at 510 E. Fleming Dr.
11:45 a.m. — 607 Valdese Ave. Pickup spot is the entrance to Siena Apartments.
Bus No. 293
11:15 a.m. — Evan Street and Avery Avenue. Pickup spot is the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store.
11:45 a.m. — Center Street and Vinearden Road. People are advised to “pull into the housing apartments.”
Bus No. 250
11:15 a.m. — Duckworth Avenue. People are advised to “pull to the entrance to the mobile home park.”
11:45 a.m. — Drexel and High Peak Road. People are advised to “meet at Sherrill’s Furniture Company.
12:15 p.m. — Ridge Creek Drive and Ridge Court.
Bus No. 251
11:15 a.m. — Crawley Dale at Jesse Fisher’s Mobile Home Park. People are advised to “pull to the crossroads immediately after crossing over the bridge as you enter the park.”
Bus No. 249
11:15 a.m. — Glenwood Apartments. People are advised to meet at 1300 Burkemont Ave.
11:45 p.m. — Hillcrest Elementary School. People are advisted to meet at the school’s bus parking lot.
Bus No. 291
11:15 a.m. — Spainhour and Oak Hill Drive. People are advised to “pick up at Falling Brook Lane and Oak Hill Drive.”
Bus No. 260
11:15 a.m. — South Park and Jamestown Road. People are advised to “stop where the loop starts.”
11:45 a.m. — Patton Road and Windy Woods Drive. People are advised to “pull into Windy Woods Drive.”
12:15 p.m. — 906 Jamestown Road. People are advised to “pull into apartments.”
Bus No. 242
11:15 a.m. — Carbon City Road and Glendale Public Safety Station.
11:45 a.m. — 1145 Tallent Road. People are advised to meet at the mobile home park.
12:15 p.m. — Kathy Road and McAlpine Avenue. People are advised to “pick up at Belle Farm.”
Bus No. 283
11:15 a.m. — Linville Street, Lail Road and Pea Ridge Street. People should meet at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church.
11:45 a.m. — Chambers Chapel Circle. People are advised to “meet at Chambers Chapel Baptist Church.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.