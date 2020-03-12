On Monday, The News Herald reported Burke County Public Schools was the subject of a ransomware cyberattack that occurred on Sunday night. Amid the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the importance of the school system’s access to reliable methods of communication with parents and community members is critical.
In a statement Thursday, BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler addressed the system’s recent efforts to combat the damage caused by the cyberattack, including a compromised online network that has forced staff and administration to not use the school system’s WiFi. School officials are not able to use the school system’s email service also.
Burke County Public Schools is working hard to restore service, Shuffler said.
“Burke County Public Schools continues efforts to restore its computer network following the ransomware cyberattack discovered on Sunday,” Shuffler said. “The school district’s technology team is prioritizing computer access based on critical needs and school district operations. The finance department is expected to be back up and fully operational by Friday afternoon.”
Shuffler said the school system’s technology team will work throughout the weekend to continue to restore service to schools.
“Among the priorities is connecting teachers to valuable technology needed for classroom instruction as we continue to minimize the impact of the cyberattack on students and the learning environment,” she said.
In addition, officials with the Microelectronics Center of North Carolina — a company that operates a communications network providing internet services to K-12 schools, colleges and universities throughout the state — continue to assist with the network restoration process. Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the attack also, Shuffler said.
“As previously mentioned, the cyber threat has created inconveniences and the loss of some documents and data,” Shuffler said in the release. “No sensitive information was compromised during the attack. Students and staff will be advised on when it is safe to log onto school devices and use the school network. Until then, WiFi is not available on school campuses and using hot spots is prohibited. All parent night events or other events requiring computer access in our schools have been postponed. Thank you for your patience and continued support of Burke County Public Schools.”
Earlier Thursday, BCPS Superintendent Larry Putnam issued an email to BCPS staff announcing the cancellation of all school field trips until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19.
“BCPS understands these concerns and has already been trying to work with the travel organizations regarding refunds,” Putnam said. “However, Burke County Public Schools’ priority is the safety of our students, staff and faculty as we navigate these unchartered waters of the coronavirus.”
These social distancing practices will begin immediately. Burke County Public Schools is also canceling all professional development travel in county and out of county until further notice, Putnam said.
“These decisions are not easy,” he said in the email. “However, our first goal is the safety of our students, faculty and staff. We realize there are many questions that have yet to be answered. I ask that you exercise patience, support and leadership as we work collaboratively through this process.”
The News Herald will update this story when new information is gathered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.