Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today’s edition, The News Herald features:
» Erin Carico, East Burke High School
College plans
Carico will head to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She intends to double major in exercise and sport science along with health policy and management.
“After completing both undergraduate degrees, I intend to enroll in physical therapy school to go on and become a pediatric physical therapist,” she said.
Favorite classes
“I loved all of the classes I took at East Burke,” Carico said. “However, the standout favorites would have to be Mrs. Fulbright’s Health Team Relations and Health Science 1 class. She made learning fun and helped guide my decision into wanting to become a physical therapist.”
“Some of my other favorites would be chemistry and my Carolinas HealthCare Systems Blue Ridge Scholar internship through the CTE department,” Carico said. “This internship taught me all about healthcare as a whole and confirmed my career decision.”
Professional goals
“My ultimate career dream would be to work as a pediatric physical therapist for Doctors Without Borders,” Carico said. “Nothing would make me happier than serving underprivileged children around the globe who suffer from orthopedic ailments. A more realistic goal and one I hope to achieve would be to work as a physical therapist for the Levine Children’s Hospital.”
Extracurricular activities
Carico was a four-year member of the varsity soccer and tennis teams. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the East Burke Student Government Association (SGA).
She participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA Club, Key Club, Anchor Club and Peers in Education Club. She was an anchor for the News and Views team and served as the Student News ambassador.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top-three student?
“I am excited and honored to be among the top three in my class,” she said. “I never dreamed that I would receive this recognition as I have so many talented and intelligent classmates. The East Burke class of 2020 is an outstanding group of students who are full of potential to be successful in whatever they choose to do in the future.”
Family
Carico has a younger brother, Eli, who is a rising sophomore at East Burke. Her dad is a lead validation engineer at Stallergenes Greer in Lenoir.
“He has shown me the importance of having a good work ethic,” she said of her father. “I strive to be the same kind of parent he has been to me.”
Her mother is an exceptional children’s teacher at East Burke High School.
“She has taught me all of the values and morals I have today,” she said of her mother. “From never letting me quit anything to showing me how to be a phenomenal person to being funny without ever being mean, she has been a remarkable life example without ever even realizing it. No matter what career I go into, more than anything I want to be just like her.”
“I love all the members of my family dearly and can’t thank them enough for their role in shaping who I am today,” Carico said.
Graduation plans
“Due to COVID-19, I am not 100 percent sure what my plans to celebrate graduation are,” Carico said. “I am sure I will have a gathering of family and friends, it is just uncertain when it will be. Hopefully, my family and I will be able to travel somewhere in the near future to celebrate this milestone in my life.”
