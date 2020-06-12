Burke County Public Schools high school seniors did not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today’s edition, The News Herald features:
» Alyssa Jacks, Draughn High School salutatorian
College plans
Alyssa will head to North Carolina State University in the fall to major in zoology and study animal anatomy, physiology, development and behavior, she said.
“I chose to attend N.C. State because of the exceptional education available in animal sciences. I know at N.C. State I will receive an excellent education and be thoroughly prepared for veterinary school. I also love the campus, the large and diverse student body and the excitement of Raleigh itself.
“For as long as I can remember, it has been my dream to become a veterinarian,” Alyssa said. “I have a deep love and fascination for all animals. Consequently, I cannot wait to begin zoology studies at N.C. State University. The opportunities, education and experiences to come are very exciting.”
Favorite classes
“In high school, I studied all the core requirements plus extras that intrigued me or expanded my knowledge. One class that I really appreciated was personal finances. While it was not my favorite, I thoroughly enjoyed expanding my knowledge on a topic that is critical in preparing for adulthood.”
Favorite teachers
“Ms. Drake was one of my favorite teachers,” Alyssa said. “She is an amazing teacher, gifted at instilling excitement in her students. As a result, physics was my favorite class and I found the topics in physics fascinating.
“Another favorite of mine was Mrs. Baker, my calculus teacher,” Alyssa said. “Mrs. Baker is a phenomenal calculus teacher who strives to ensure her students truly understand and learn the material, and thereby gain AP credit. Her enthusiasm for teaching is obvious and this makes class enjoyable. Mrs. Baker is also a great adviser concerning miniature horses and donkeys.”
Favorite high school memories
“Some of my favorite memories from high school came from playing sports,” Alyssa said. “While I am not the most athletic, I thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie. Through tennis and soccer, I was able to make new friendships, forge stronger bonds with pre-existing friends and create long-lasting memories.
“One memory in particular I will never forget is the fun I had goofing off during tennis matches with my doubles partner, Sophie Byers,” Alyssa said. “When looking back on high school, I will think of my friends most fondly. The friends I made at Draughn High School made school wonderfully fun.”
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“It is a huge achievement that makes me feel very honored and proud,” Alyssa said. “It is wonderful to know that my years of hard work have paid off.”
Family
“My wonderful family consists of my parents, Alan and Janice; my sister, Anna; and me. My father, a surgeon, instilled in my sister and me an excitement for learning and helped me define my life interests. My mother, a speech therapist, provided guidance and encouragement in all of my activities. Anna, my sister, will be studying at UNC Chapel Hill’s medical school beginning in the fall. She is a huge inspiration to me, and one who I can always go to. We may be seven years apart in age, but the bond we share is very close.”
Graduation celebration plans
“In the midst of this craziness, I plan to have a small graduation celebration with my family, friends and beloved pets — nothing too fancy, just a little cookout and fun,” Alyssa said. “(There will be) lots of funny animal pictures included.”
