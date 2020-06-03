Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Brenna Pearson, Burke Middle College valedictorian, 4.70 GPA
College Plans
Pearson will head to North Carolina State University where she plans to major in mechanical engineering.
“I chose N.C. State University because of their top notch engineering program as well as their experienced faculty,” Pearson said. “I really liked the community atmosphere when I toured N.C. State. Its location was also a big part of my decision. Raleigh is a very diverse and cultural city which was really appealing to me. I’m excited to attend N.C. State and broaden my horizons as I experience new challenges and meet new people.
After college, Pearson said she would like to find a job where she can design prosthetics and eventually be able to lead a team of engineers.
“I am looking forward to being able to learn more about engineering at N.C. State,” Pearson said. “I am also looking forward to the new challenges and people that await me in college.”
Favorite Classes
“In my senior year, I took Calculus II at Western Piedmont (Community College) which I think was my favorite class, even if half of it ended up being online,” Pearson said. “I also enjoyed the English classes that I took with Mrs. Wheeler.
Favorite Teachers
“I only had Mrs. Wheeler for two semesters, but I think she had one of the biggest impacts on me through high school,” Pearson said. “We had a lot of in depth conversations about literature and morality that shaped me as a person. It was really nice to have a teacher that emphasizes reading in her students’ daily lives.”
Favorite High School Memories
“I think some of my favorite memories were attending marching band competitions and football games during my freshman and sophomore years at Patton High School,” Pearson said. “At Burke Middle College, my favorite memories were shaped by the people around me. I especially enjoyed a field trip I took with the science club at Western Piedmont Community College where we went star gazing at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory in Yancey County. I will look back most fondly on the people I met and the connections that I made in high school.”
Extracurricular Activities
Pearson has been playing violin since she was seven years old. She was a violinist in the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony in Hickory throughout high school. She also played alto and tenor saxophone in the Patton High School band.
As a senior at BMC, she was vice president of the Natural Science Club at WPCC and represented the club in student government meetings. She was a member of National Honors Society, Phi Theta Kappa honors society and BMC’s Student Leadership Team.
Pearson volunteered at Summit Community Church, Hillcrest Elementary School and Friends for Animals. She also had an engineering internship at Leviton Manufacturing that she said “taught her a lot about the manufacturing process.”
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“It means a lot to me to be recognized as a top three student,” Pearson said. “While I didn’t work hard in high school for the recognition, it is still nice to be recognized for my efforts.
Family
Pearson has two sisters, Lauren and Katelyn. Lauren currently attends Western Carolina for psychology and Katelyn is taking a gap year to gain experience before entering medical school next year.
She also has a brother, Chris who entered the workforce after high school. Her mother, Elizabeth, is a teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School. Her dad Russell Pearson works as a data security/access management analyst at Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.
Graduation Plans
“I don’t currently have any plans for celebrating graduation except to spend time with my friends and family,” Pearson said. “Whether that has to be online through video chatting or through texting, I want to spend as much time with my family and friends before I leave for college.”
