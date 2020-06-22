Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today’s edition, The News Herald features:
» Erika Whisnant, Burke Middle College
College Plans
Whisnant will head to Eckerd College in Florida to pursue a degree in marine biology.
“I chose Eckerd College because it has a wonderful marine biology program,” Whisnant said. “The college itself also feels like a second home. Everything from the campus to the people has such a welcome air, and the place itself is beautiful. The college is also close to St. Petersburg, just on the edges of the city, which will help me get used to big city life on my own terms.”
“After college, I would like to get a job as a marine biologist, preferably a job that gives me a chance to study sharks,” Whisnant said. “Personally, I am both excited and nervous about going to college. (I’m) excited because, well, it’s college. This is what I’ve been working for, but I’m also nervous because I’m going to college in Florida, which is very far from where I live. However, I do have family in the area, so I won’t be completely separated from everyone I know.”
Favorite Classes
“The biggest things I studied in high school were science and math classes, though my favorite classes were tai chi, Mrs. Wheeler’s English class and biology,” Whisnant said.
Favorite Teachers
“Probably my favorite teacher from BMC was Mrs. Wheeler,” she said. “We share a lot of the same interests, namely our voracious appetite for books. It was great to be able to talk about what we have read and exchange book titles for future reads. Not only that, but her class was a really fun one to take.”
Favorite High School Memories
“My favorite memories of high school all include my friends and the classes we took together,” Whisnant said. “In the future, I will always look back and grin at some of the discussions we had related to the topics we were presented with.”
Extracurricular Activities
Whisnant was a part of both the Western Piedmont Community College Science Club and the Western Piedmont Community College Gaming Club. She was also a member of the North Carolina division of the Knights of Sienna Fencing Club. She also volunteers at Burke Friends for Animals.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“Receiving recognition for what I’ve done means a lot to me,” she said. “I’ve always worked hard, but never with achievements in mind. To be acknowledged for that work is pretty remarkable. So, in short, you could say that it makes me feel both embarrassed and happy.”
Family
Her mother is Karin Whisnant, a special education teacher at Glen Alpine Elementary School. Her dad, Kevin Whisnant, works as a manager for the O’Reilly Auto Parts in Marion. She has one brother, Conlan Whisnant, who is three years younger than her.
Graduation Celebration Plans
“My family and I did get ice cream the day of graduation, but that’s about all the celebration I needed,” Whisnant said. “It’s just enough to know that they’ve been with me every step of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.