Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today’s edition, The News Herald features:
» Gunnar Hudson, Draughn High School, 4.68 GPA
College PlansHudson plans to attend Western Carolina University. Though she is unsure of her course of study, she is leaning toward either nursing or physical therapy.
“I am really excited about going off to school,” Hudson said. “I will greatly miss my friends and family, but I am excited to go to WCU and discover which path I will take in life.”
Favorite ClassesMath and English
“My junior year I took AP Calculus and I really enjoyed that,” Hudson said. “I also love liberal arts classes such as band and art. I participated in marching and symphonic band all four years of high school and I loved it greatly.”
Extracurricular Activities“I tried to participate in everything that I possibly could,” Hudson said.
She played several sports, including varsity soccer and was on the swim team, where she twice beat the school record in the breaststroke.
She also participated in several clubs, including Anchor Club, the Tri-M Music Honor Society and was a member of the National Honors Society. She also participated in Student Government for four years and was given the privilege of being student body president this year.
Hudson was Draughn’s 2019-2020 Homecoming Queen. She is a member of the Girl Scouts Program and is currently trying to achieve the Scouts’ Gold Award. She volunteers at the Burke United Christian Ministries’ soup kitchen with her youth group at Crosslink Church.
“I enjoy being a part of the community and serving others,” she said. “I try to participate in every way that I can.”
Professional Goals“Although I am not sure which course of study I will choose, I thoroughly believe that I will pursue a career in the medical field,” Hudson said. “I enjoy caring for and helping others, and I believe the medical field will allow me to fulfill that passion and also create opportunities in the mission field.”
FamilyHudson has a younger brother, Jake, who is 16 and will be a junior at Draughn next year. Her mother, Jenny, works at Baxter Healthcare. Her dad, Jim, works at Ice River Springs.
What does it mean to have your child be recognized as a top 3 student?“We are completely overjoyed and proud of this recognition,” Jenny said. “Gunnar has always been a hard worker and has earned this spot. However, this is a path she chose to pursue and while hard work and high performance are important to our family values, our focus has always been making sure she has a relationship with Jesus Christ and loves others unconditionally. Those are the traits we are most proud of.”
Graduation Celebration Plans“The original plans were to take a tropical family trip,” Hudson said. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are playing it by ear for now. We will certainly celebrate locally with family and friends as well, once permissible.”
