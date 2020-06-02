Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today’s edition, The News Herald features:
» Jasmine Hunt, Freedom High School salutatorian
College plans
Hunt will head to UNC Chapel Hill to study pharmacy.
“UNC has been an option since I visited with GEAR UP a few summers ago,” she said. “However, it wasn’t until I got accepted and visited again that I realized that UNC is where I wanted to spend the next four to six years of school. I stepped onto the campus and immediately felt like I was at home. It wasn’t one thing that solidified my decision but the community that was obvious there and the academic opportunities they offered to me sealed the deal for me.
“I am looking forward to going off to school because I’m excited for what the next chapter will bring in my life,” she said. “My goal is to become a pharmacist and work in retail pharmacy.”
Favorite classes
Calculus, AP English, Biology, Health Science 1 and American History 1
Favorite teachers
“One of my favorite teachers was Mr. Fossett,” Hunt said. “Although his class was hard he pushed me to do my best which led me to excel in his class as well as on the AP exam. He would also help me with my writing whenever I needed it. He wouldn’t sugarcoat things which I also appreciated. I feel prepared to take on college English classes because of the preparation I have done with him.
“My other two favorites are a team — Mr. and Mrs. Baker,” Hunt said. “They both helped me in math and the energy they brought into the classroom made learning math easier and more enjoyable. They both prepared me for their exams and they were always encouraging too.
“I loved many of my teachers at Freedom but the last one I will mention is Mrs. Hart,” Hunt said. “I took health science with her which was beneficial for me and my future career as a pharmacist but she cared. She cared about all of her students and was willing to help us succeed in her class.”
Favorite high school memories
“My fondest memories of high school are winning my first two grand championships with my fellow band members in ninth grade,” Hunt said. “I will also fondly remember winning homecoming queen this past fall. Another favorite memory is anchor club initiation my junior year. We lined up outside and serenaded students as they went into school and we also played games in the back lobby with the anchor club initiates. I enjoyed dressing up the initiates knowing that I did it myself my 10th-grade year.
“I will fondly look back on the friendships I made while at Freedom,” Hunt said. “They have helped me grow as an individual and I am thankful for them.”
Extracurricular activities
Jasmine enjoys volunteering with the Young Adult Advisory Board at the Burke County Public Library. She also enjoys being a youth leader at New Day Christian Church.
She was a member of the swim team, track team and marching band while in high school. She also was a member of the anchor club, international club and the National Honor Society.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top-three student?
“To me being recognized as the top three means that all of my hard work has paid off,” Hunt said. “I always sought out to do my best and to be recognized as top three means that I achieved what I sought after. Every sleepless night spent doing homework or studying was worth it and if I could go back and do it all again I would not change a thing.”
Family
Hunt has a brother, Austin, who also attends Freedom and is in 10th grade. She has a foster sister, Deanna Franklin, who is a seventh-grader at Table Rock Middle School.
Hunt’s father, Alton is a production manager at SGL Carbon Plant. Her mother, Dena, is a stay-at-home mom.
Graduation plans
“As of now, I am waiting for things to die down concerning COVID-19 and for the capacity restriction to become more than 10 people,” she said. “Then, hopefully I can have a graduation party with my closest friends and some family.”
