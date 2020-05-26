Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Lauren Bedard, Freedom
College Plans
Bedard will attend the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and plans to double major in biostatistics and neuroscience with a minor in chemistry while she’s on the pre-med track.
“I decided to choose UNC because of many things,” Bedard said. “I really loved that UNC has a very rigorous academic program and an amazing medical program. Also, UNC has a really great athletic program. The campus is very beautiful and there is a great sense of community on campus which is one thing I was looking for. Also, my mom went to UNC and I’ve been a Tar Heel fan my whole life.”
“After college, I plan to attend medical school and my current career interest is to become a surgeon,” Bedard said. “I am extremely excited to be on campus this fall (at UNC) and to participate with the Marching Tar Heels.”
Favorite Classes
AP Calculus, AP Statistics, Marching Band and Wind Ensemble
Favorite Teachers
“(One of my favorite teachers was) Mrs. Baker because she was always like a ray of sunshine in the classroom and would help anyone out if they needed,” Bedard said. “(Another favorite teacher of mine was) Mr. Baker, because he could always make us laugh and would help anyone out if they needed. (Another of my favorite teachers was) Mr. Chesson because he really pushed me to be a better leader and musician and was always there if anyone ever needed to talk.”
Favorite High School Memories
“Some of my favorite memories are winning my first band competition at Newton-Conover (High School) my freshman year, football games with the band, playing volleyball sophomore year, being drum major and (attending the) junior prom,” Bedard said. “I will definitely look back most fondly on all of my band memories.”
Extracurricular Activities
Bedard participated in the band all four years and was a drum major for the marching band in her junior and senior years. She was a member of the Anchor Club in his junior and senior years and served as the secretary this year.
She is a National Honors Society member and “was honored to be elected president” of the society.
“The Anchor Club and National Honors Society have allowed me to volunteer many hours for different organizations and tutor many students,” Bedard said.
She played travel volleyball for five years with different clubs and played on Freedom’s varsity volleyball team as a sophomore.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“It’s a gratifying experience that all of my hard work has paid off and it is really nice to be recognized,” Lauren said.
Family
Bedard has a brother, 15, who is a rising sophomore at Freedom. Her mother, Renea, is a physical therapist. Her father, Michel, and is a furniture and cabinet maker.
Graduation Celebration Plans
“My family and I celebrated in February by taking a cruise to Roatan, Honduras, the Bahamas, and Playa del Carmen, Mexico,” Bedard said. “With the current state of the community due to COVID-19, our current celebratory plans are on hold.”
