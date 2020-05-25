Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Lillian Williams, Draughn High School valedictorian (4.7 GPA)
College Plans
Williams will head to N.C. State, where she received a scholarship to be a Goodnight Scholar. Williams plans to study biomedical engineering, a dual program shared with UNC-Chapel Hill.
Favorite Classes
Math/calculus
“Mrs. Baker is one of the best teachers I’ve had,” Williams said. “Her husband, my AP Stats teacher, is great too. They are both phenomenal and have truly challenged me. They build positive relationships with their students and make learning fun. I have also enjoyed Project Lead the Way with Mrs. Smith. I enjoyed the collaborative work and I was able to meet many different people through this class.”
Extracurricular activities
Williams initiated the Science Olympiad team at DHS to give students interested in STEM an opportunity to participate in competitions focused on STEM. Williams also started a “snack cart” for patients and family members at her local hospice.
The majority of her extracurricular activities has been performed at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, from where she will receive a concentration certificate in Material Science and Engineering and serves as a Student Ambassador. Williams also participated in the SIDE Leadership Club, where she helps write STEM lessons for elementary students. She also helped integrate the school’s online program through its Durham and Morganton campuses.
Williams also served as a EngineeringGirl Ambassador, one of 16 high school females to represent the National Academy of Engineering (NAE)/Society of Women Engineers (SWE). Last October, she traveled to California to attend the SWE Conference and share the work of NAE. As an ambassador, she promotes girls in the fields of engineering.
Professional Goals
“After obtaining a degree in biomedical engineering from NCSU, I want to consider the possibility of studying pharmacology. I enjoy the pharmaceutical aspects of biomedical engineering and feel the two professions have a lot of similarities. After obtaining a PharmD, I hope to practice pharmacy and possibly work in medicine manufacturing.”
Family
Williams has two younger siblings. Her sister is a fifth grader at Valdese Elementary and her brother is a freshman at Draughn. Her father works for Burke County Public Schools as the principal of Valdese Elementary. Her mother is a former educator and currently serves as the pianist at the family’s church.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three students? How does that make you feel?
“I am extremely honored to be recognized as the valedictorian of my high school class and a top three student,” Lillian said. “I hope to encourage younger students and show them what can be accomplished during their years in high school.”
Graduation Celebration Plans
“We aren’t really sure what (the graduation party plans) will look like at this time but I do hope to celebrate with family and friends whether that is in person, virtual or maybe a little bit of both,” Williams said. “My family certainly loves a gathering, so this will definitely be a difficult time for us as we are very social. My mom loves to cook for large groups of our friends and family, so I know she was planning a large celebration.
“Whatever happens, it will be OK,” Williams said. “We will adjust and still make great memories.”
