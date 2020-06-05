Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Noah Harris, Freedom High School valedictorian
College Plans
Harris will head to Duke University as part of the Trinity Scholars Program. He said he plans on majoring in math, but he has also considered getting a minor or double major in a science.
“Along with being awarded a scholarship, I was also very impressed with the math department at Duke,” Harris said. “Though I was accepted into schools that had the “Ivy League” label, Duke is very competitive in what I want to pursue. I am very appreciative of the opportunities that lie ahead, but I would like to meet them when the time comes. I don’t spend a lot of time envisioning my college experience.”
“I have been very lucky to receive the financial support for college that I have,” Harris said. “Because of this, I am able to look at the possibility of going to graduate school directly after finishing undergraduate. I want to be able to work around the field of mathematics. Whether that will be in applied mathematics or pure mathematics is not something I have the foresight to predict.”
Favorite Classes
“For the most part, I appreciated all the classes I took in high school, but a few that stand out for being unique, enjoyable or both are World History with Dr. Smith, Math 2 with Mr. Thwing, AP Statistics with Mr. Baker, precalculus and AP Calculus with Mrs. Baker, AP Environmental Science with Mr. Smith, AP Human Geography with Mr. Trevorrow, AP Biology with Mrs. Beam and AP Calculus BC with Dr. Avineri from North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics,” Harris said.
Favorite Teachers
“I feel like singling out any teachers I had as my favorite (teachers) undervalues what I may have learned from other classes,” Harris said. “What I will say is that every teacher I had at Freedom taught their subject completely and did a fantastic job preparing their students. The academic success of this year’s class speaks volumes about the care our teachers had.”
Favorite High School Memories
“A lot of my favorite memories have been associated with either golf or math,” Harris said. “I Would say either yearly trips for the math teams or golf practice are what I have the most positive memories from.”
Extracurricular Activities
Noah was a member of Quiz Bowl and Math Team at Freedom.
He is also an avid golfer.
“I am willing to say most people are aware, or even familiar with, how well golf challenges those who play it,” Harris said. “I would say that the activities that I pursue all share that in some way.”
What does it mean to be recognized as a top three student?
“Freedom High School had an absolutely incredible class this year,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to just be a part of this class and the Freedom High experience. I truly believe that anything an individual of this class achieves speaks to the influence that the class as a whole had on that individual.”
Family
His dad, Harold Harris, is a technician at Continental. His mother, Amanda Harris, is the cosmetic manager at Belk in Morganton.
Graduation Plans
“I am hoping to be able to play some new golf courses over the next few months,” he said. “I always enjoy playing new golf courses.”
