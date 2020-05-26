Burke County Public Schools high school seniors will not have a traditional graduation ceremony this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
To make sure that students are honored for their hard work, The News Herald interviewed three students from each local high school to spotlight some of the local talent on display throughout the county.
Students reflected on their favorite high school classes and activities and spoke about their future plans.
In today's edition, The News Herald features:
» Raegan Robinson, East Burke High School
College Plans
Robinson will head to N.C. State to major in zoology. After, she plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Pharmacy.
"I chose N.C. State because I felt that it was the best choice for my major in zoology," Robinson said. "The school is very well known for its animal science programs. N.C. State also assists their students in making connections that can lead to obtaining employment soon after graduation, which is extremely important in today's society. Lastly, I love the surrounding city and I'm excited for the change."
“I am extremely eager to have so many new experiences and grow my knowledge even more,” Robinson said. “I’m excited to meet new people in an environment full of diversity.”
Favorite Classes
Biology, chorus
Favorite Teachers
"Both of my favorite teachers have now left the Burke County school system, but they were Tina Lowman and Kelly Ruff," Robinson said. "Mrs. Lowman was the choir director for my first three years of high school. She was extremely committed to her students and made sure we always had help in times of need.
"Mr. Ruff taught science and I had him for regular biology and AP Biology." Robinson said. "His love for science truly made all of his lessons interesting and more enjoyable."
Favorite High School Memories
"My most fond memories come from being a part of the cheer team and the track team," Robinson said. "You become so close to your teammates that every event becomes memorable."
Extracurricular Activities
Robinson was a member of the choral department for four years. She also ran hurdles and pole vaulted for the track team and competed at regionals and state championships for pole vault.
“I am very sad to have this season end so early,” Raegan said.
She is also a member of Anchor Club and the National Honors Society. Raegan was the president of East Burke’s Key Club. She loves to volunteer at the Catawba County Humane Society.
“I really enjoy interacting with the animals and their potential owners,” Raegan said. “After college, I hope to work in a rescue and rehabilitation center for exotic animals. I want to assist these centers with pharmaceutical medicine for animals and conservation research.”
Family
Her mother, Denisse, is an ESL teacher in Caldwell County. Her father, Douglas, is an IT manager for Essity. Her sister is a teacher for BCPS and her brother is currently enrolled at UNC-Asheville.
What does it mean to be recognized as a top student?
“To me, it is an honor to be recognized as one of the top students,” Robinson said. “It shows that my determination and hard work did not go unnoticed. This encourages me to continue working towards my goals and strive for success.”
Graduation Celebration Plans
"Currently, I do not have any plans for celebrating graduation," Robinson said. "I hope to have a small get-together with family and friends to celebrate these 13 years of education."
