With each local high school holding a drive-thru graduation this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Burke County Public Schools 2020 valedictorians and salutatorians were unable to deliver their speeches to their fellow graduates.
So, The News Herald reached out to these BCPS valedictorians and salutatorians to see if they would like to offer videos of their speeches for the public.
Here is Burke Middle College salutatorian Cheemeng Xiong's speech:
