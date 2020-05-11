VALDESE — Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Morganton’s Emma Price was not able to partake in the traditional pinning ceremony, a practice that is a rite of passage for those who are about to complete one phase of school and embark on a career in the health care profession.
To make up for her loss, Price’s mother Melanie surprised her with a parade last week outside of Emma’s employer, Calvary Kids, a childcare program through Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Valdese. The celebration took place in a drive-by complete with family and friends.
Price, 21, said the parade was a “complete shock” to her.
“My mom and my boss got together late the night before (the parade) and started inviting the day care parents, the people from the church and my family and friends,” Price said. “I was working (Tuesday) and I was one of the last employees here and some of the kids were still here. My boss called me outside and said, ‘Emma, I need you to do something for me.’ I walked out and saw all these cars start coming through.
“I was extremely blessed and just so overwhelmed with love. It got my emotions going for sure.”
Price said her grandfather, Dennis “Pepoppie” Lingerfelt, who is going through chemotherapy, was still able to make the trip with his wife, Mary “Memommie” Lingerfelt.
“He’s one of the ones that we’ve been really, really cautious with (in social distancing),” Price said. “When I saw them drive through that was when I lost it. That was really ... it was a good surprise. Of course, I couldn’t get close to him or anything, but when I saw them it made my day completely.”
Price, who is enrolled in the statewide Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) dual-degree program through Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University, was scheduled to have her graduation ceremony from CVCC on May 8 before beginning her senior year at L-R. She is scheduled to graduate from L-R next year with her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
April 29 marked Price’s last day of class at CVCC. Throughout the in-person school closure, Price and her classmates have been holding their classes — including their clinicals through Catawba Valley Medical Center — virtually.
“All 43 of us (in the class), including the instructor, will get online and all talk about the clinical and what we did that day,” Price said. “We’re all jammed into one Zoom session. It works really well. Our instructors have been nothing but amazing working all this out for us, even though they’re as stressed as all the rest of us.”
Price earned a job through her clinical with CVMC, and will begin work in the emergency room, though she doesn’t know when she will start the job because the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) — the nationwide exam for the licensing of nurses — has been postponed due to the pandemic.
Until that time, Price and her mother will carry fond memories of the day family, friends and even students came out to celebrate Emma.
“It really touched me,” Melanie said. “I was in tears. It just feels really good to know that you’ve got family and friends who will come out and support in a time like this.”
“I think she’s going to be a great nurse,” Melanie said. “She’s definitely dedicated to her job (at Calvary Kids). She has worked there nearly 10 years, and the way she’s show compassion to the kids and the parents, she has a lot of dedication.”
Others who showed up for the parade included Emma’s aunt, her cousin, her brother, Garen, and her father, Gary, among others.
According to Melanie, even the children at Calvary Kids were excited for Emma.
“The lights were on and people were honking their horns,” Melanie said. “There were signs and balloons, too. So, it was a lot of fun for (the kids) to see.”
