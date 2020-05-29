Since students were not able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, The News Herald is featuring local high school valedictorian and salutatorian students' videos and transcripts of their speeches.
Patton High School held its walk-thru graduation earlier this week. Here is a video of PHS 2020 valedictorian Sterling Hall's speech.
