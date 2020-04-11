CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment will be offering several virtual training sessions in April and May to give professionals the opportunity to still engage in training while practicing social distancing.
Below is a full list of virtual training being offered:
» Six Sigma Whitebelt Training, Tuesday April 7 and Tuesday, April 14
» Employment Law Updates Related to COVID-19, Thursday, April 16
» Social Media Listening, Friday, April 17
» Grant Writing Certificate Program, April 21-24
» Current & Tested Social Media Strategies for Digital Marketing, Friday, April 24
» Intro to Content Marketing, Friday, May 1
» Best Practices for including Video in Your Content Strategy, Friday, May 8
» Analyzing the Stats and Effectiveness of a Digital Marketing Campaign, Friday, May 15
For more information about these programs, visit pdp.wcu.edu or email Jill Thompson, WCU’s associate director of professional development at jcthompson@wcu.edu.
WCU’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment, as part of the Division of Educational Outreach, provides opportunities for individuals to further their careers through education and training.
