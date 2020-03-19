Officials from the Burke County Government issued an email Thursday announcing Western Piedmont Community College will be closed to all students beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. and extending through at least March 27. The college has also canceled its spring break.
The campus will be closed to all outside groups and buildings will be locked. County government officials are urging all Western Piedmont Community College employees to stay home and not be out in the community, including where possible, not being on campus.
Instructors may come to campus to work in their offices but are prohibited from moving to other areas of the campus. Faculty and staff who wish to work on campus to work or gather materials will have to receive permission from their supervisor.
Classes that have been converted to online will begin as planned on Monday, March 23. Students will not have access to on-campus resources, however.
Furthermore, all classes that cannot be converted to an online format will cease operations on Friday, according to the email.
This decision comes from guidance from the federal government, North Carolina Community College System and the Governor’s office.
