The novel coronavirus has thrown a wrench in everyone's typical routine.
At a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said that the public would have to adjust to a "new normal" moving forward.
That's a reality first responders already are facing.
Charles Autrey, assistant chief at Salem Fire and Rescue, said first responders from fire departments have scaled back their responses unless they are requested by EMS.
"Normally, fire department EMTs are the first line of EMS response," Autrey said. "We've actually pared our response back to (sick person) medical calls. We're only responding to trauma calls, motor vehicle collisions, things like that, and cardiac arrests."
If an EMS crew does request help from first responders, the first responders have personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves, eye protection and face shields, Autrey said.
"We've been able to get more PPE thanks to Dr. (Seth) Hawkins, who is the Burke County Medical Director," he said.
It's not just fire first responders who are making adjustments. EMS crews also are adjusting to better protect themselves from COVID-19, said Burke County EMS Director Greg Curry.
"The current state of EMS is entirely focused on the safety of our personnel," Curry said in an email to The News Herald on Thursday.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early stages, Curry said EMS crews would put on PPE if they heard that the patient was exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus or if there were other details that would lead them to believe they might have the virus.
Now, that's changed.
"Currently our staff is approaching every request for an ambulance as if it is a positive COVID-19 call," Curry said. "The crews enter every emergency scene, regardless of the nature of the call, wearing gloves, surgical mask (or N95), and eye protection. As they enter the scene, they interview the patient from 6 feet or greater to determine if the patient needs to be wearing a surgical mask as well."
If an EMS member were to be diagnosed with COVID-19, Curry said the employee would follow the guidelines established by the health department for coming back to work.
"The employee would be sent home and told to self-isolate," he said. "Once a period of seven days passed from the onset of symptoms and a minimum of three days passed since the symptoms disappeared, the employee could return to work."
With schools out and some working from home, cards and drawings have been left on the doors at some EMS stations across the county.
"It has really been impressive to see the heartfelt response from the community, especially the children," Curry said. "In challenging times like these, it is uplifting to know that our community recognizes and appreciates the job that our staff is doing 24/7. The same holds true for all the health care workers, dispatchers, law enforcement, and fire personnel."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.