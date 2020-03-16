A pathologist said Friday that Hubert Roland Hunter Jr.'s primary cause of death was strangulation, but that there also were signs of blunt force trauma and stab wounds.
Tiffany O'Neill, a pathologist at Wake Forest Baptist Health, supervised the autopsy on Hunter, 57, who was found dead March 25, 2018.
She testified at the trial of Darius King, 27, who has been charged with murder in Hunter's killing.
During her testimony, O'Neill said several signs of strangulation were found.
There was hemorrhaging in the small blood vessels in Hunter's eyes, hemorrhaging in the muscles of his neck, the "horns" of Hunter's Adam's apple were broken off and there was hemorrhaging in the deep muscles of the tongue, O'Neill said.
But there also were incise wounds and stab wounds, she said.
Incise wounds are longer than they are deep, and stab wounds are deeper than they are long.
She said there was an incise wound that went into some of the neck muscles about a half inch.
There were two stab wounds, one in the left side of Hunter's neck, and another that went into the right side of his neck.
The stab wound to the left side of Hunter's neck fractured part of a vertebrae, O'Neill said.
The autopsy also found blunt force injuries to Hunter's head.
She said there were scrapes on his forehead and along his jawbone, as well as some hemorrhaging along the scalp and in one of the muscles attached to the skull in the temple region. There also were some cuts to the inside of his lips.
On his extremities, the autopsy found that the upper bone on his right arm was broken, and that there were scrapes on his upper arms and lower legs.
The autopsy also found signs of a cardiovascular disease, with plaque buildup around some of his arteries.
O'Neill said one of the items entered into evidence in the case, a white plastic bag with reddish brown stains on it, could have contributed to Hunter's death, but she wouldn't say it was the main cause of death.
She also said a long, narrow kitchen knife that was entered into evidence could have caused the incise and stab wounds on Hunter's body.
The knife was sent to the state crime lab for DNA and "touch skin" testing. According to Julie Butler, another expert witness who testified at the trial, the major contributing DNA profile matched Hunter's own DNA profile.
The odds of the DNA not belonging to Hunter were rare.
King's DNA was excluded from that sample, Butler said. She said that didn't mean he didn't touch or hold the knife at some point, just that his DNA was not found on the handle of the knife.
The knife was found in a grocery bag in the dumpster at the apartment complex by Christopher Williams, along with a pair of jeans.
A swabbing was taken from the waistband of the jeans found in the bag, and a major contributor DNA profile that matched King's DNA was found.
Again, the odds of the DNA not being from King was rare.
Reddish-brown stains that were found on the jeans returned a DNA profile that also matched King's profile. The odds of the DNA not being from King also were rare.
Another cutting from the jeans, though, had a major DNA contributor profile that matched Hunter, Butler said.
The same could be said for a sample of blood collected from a tennis shoe that was taken from King's apartment. And once again, the odds that the DNA was not from Hunter was rare.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Mary Holder said in her testimony that she collected the shoes because they looked sticky, or like they had been painted.
Outside of expert and law enforcement witnesses, the state called another woman to the stand.
Mary Williams lived above Hunter at Sienna Apartments on Valdese Avenue in Morganton.
On March 24, 2018, at around 11 p.m., Hunter asked Williams if he could borrow some DVDs, she testified Thursday.
It was the last time she would see Hunter alive.
Before he was killed, Williams had someone over to put her hair in braids, according to her testimony.
She said it was typical to hear Hunter walking around because he shuffled, and even said about three times a month that she could hear some louder disturbances coming from his apartment.
None of those disturbances were similar to what she heard the night he was killed, she said.
About 12:15 a.m., her hairdresser left her home. A few minutes later, she said she heard "a big ruckus upstairs."
She used her broom to hit the ceiling as a sign for them to calm down.
"I thought they was just playing or something, I didn't know," Williams said.
The upstairs apartment fell silent for about 10 seconds, Williams said.
Then the noises started again. She said she heard more shuffling, but never heard anyone go upstairs or downstairs.
She heard Hunter yelling, too.
"It was like pleading," Williams said.
There was some confusion during Williams testimony.
Cabe said that in a report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Williams told investigators that she stepped outside after she knocked on the ceiling with the broom.
But in court Thursday, she denied that.
"Stood outside?" Williams said. "No, I never opened my door."
Instead, Williams said when the noises stopped, she walked to her door and looked through the peephole to see if anyone would go up or down the stairs. She didn't see anyone.
King lived in the apartment next to Hunter.
King's trial is set to continue today at 9:30 a.m. More information will be published as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.