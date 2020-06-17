The city of Morganton has had to overhaul its typical July 4 plans, but a familiar event is filling in the gaps this Independence Day.
The planned fireworks celebration will be immediately preceded by the Freedom FAB Crawl as the special event celebrating downtown Morganton’s food, art and brews hits its next installment that Saturday, July 4, the city recently announced.
Many participating downtown businesses will be open for the FAB Crawl from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. As usual, crawlers can pick up a punch card at any of the participating shops to mark each of the businesses they visit during the FAB Crawl. Those who visit at least 15 of the participating stores throughout the crawl will be entered for a chance to win prizes.
Three winners will receive prize packages. There is no cost to participate in prize eligibility.
The following 26 businesses are scheduled to participate in the Freedom FAB Crawl. (Special promotions are listed in parentheses.)
» Aqua B Boutique (20 percent off entire purchase)
» Bella Vino Trattoria and Wine Garden
» Bigfoot Climbing Gym
» Brown Mountain Bottleworks
» Catawba Brewing Co.
» Craft’d
» Cruise Planners (offering woodworking demonstrations throughout the day)
» Dogs Unleashed (gift basket raffle)
» Fairfield Inn and Suites (offering July 4 FAB Crawl package at a $160 rate; includes overnight stay and $25 in downtown bucks for each reservation)
» Fonta Flora Brewery
» Green Eggs and Jam
» Hamilton Williams Gallery and Studio
» Healing Nutrition
» Limbertwig Café
» Main Street Jams
» Moondog Pizza
» Morganton General Store (offering 10 percent off)
» Mountain Gallery and Gifts (featuring art demonstrations, giveaways of patriotic bracelets and necklaces, and registration for a chance to win a free Saturday workshop)
» OSuzannah’s Yarn on Union (featuring an artisan popup market showcasing the work of Susan McRee, Jenna Hazlett, Kirksey Lowther and Kyle Buttram; McRee will demonstrate indigo dyeing techniques)
» Reece Winery
» Root and Vine Market (open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
» SideTracked Brewery
» The Grind Café and Coffeehouse
» Treat
» Uncle Eee Best Burgers Outta Da South
» West Union Art Studio
The city’s July 4 fireworks display will follow the FAB Crawl. As previously announced, fireworks will be shot off from Freedom Park, though the park will remain closed. No concerts or other festivities will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The city says the location should allow for a larger number of citizens to view the fireworks from safe parking areas as there are large amounts of parking available near Freedom Park. Additionally, people should watch the fireworks from their cars while socially distancing themselves from surrounding groups.
For more information from the Morganton Main Street Department, visit downtownmorganton.com.
