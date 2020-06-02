A Valdese man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for meth trafficking.
Matthew Dean Lail, 35, of Valdese, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) on federal drug charges. When he gets out of federal prison, he will face five years of supervised released, said a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.
The release said filed court documents and the sentencing hearing, in June 2018, that Lail was on supervised release on state criminal charges. That’s when a probation officer with the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, accompanied by a deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Lail at his home in Valdese on outstanding warrants for probation violations.
Law enforcement conducted a search of the home and found more than 110 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a gun and ammunition, and $426 in drug money, the release said.
On Oct. 28, 2019, Lail pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Lail is in federal custody and will be transferred to custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. Federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole, the release said.
U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. presided over the sentencing.
