The Historic Morganton Festival is off for 2020, but the Sunrise Run is on.
Just in a different setting than usual.
While the festival was shelved for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the accompanying Greenway run will carry on in a virtual manner this fall, the city of Morganton’s Main Street Department announced on Monday.
Registration for the virtual run, either as a 1-mile fun run, 5K or a 10K, now is open online at bit.ly/3f1SQWT and costs $20 per competitor. Submitting results for the race will begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, scheduled to be the original race date, and will run through midnight on Monday, Oct. 12.
Those who participate will be allowed to run their own fun run, 5K or 10K race at any point during that month span. Races can be run anywhere in town, the state of North Carolina or the country, Main Street said. Original race routes also are available online for those who want to stick to the yearly tradition of running on the Catawba River Greenway.
Once completed, runners can go back online and submit their results to their Run Signup profile.
In an ongoing endeavor to bring more support to downtown Morganton businesses, Main Street is giving a swag bag to each Sunrise Run participant with a T-shirt, finisher’s medal and other surprise items to be announced later from downtown stores.
Runners will be able to indicate when they sign up whether they would like to pick up their swag bag in person or have it mailed to them. Pickups and mailing will begin on Oct. 12.
For more information about the Sunrise Run, visit morgantonfest.org/sunrise-run. The event Facebook page is called Virtual Sunrise Run on the Greenway and will include more details.
The Historic Morganton Festival is scheduled to return from Sept. 10-11, 2021.
