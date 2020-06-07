The great achievements just keep stacking up for Ben Tolbert.
The recent Freedom High School graduate created the most unforgettable moment of the recent prep basketball season with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap a Patriots’ win over Weddington in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinals en route to a state co-championship.
And now, his final year as a Pat has been punctuated with an even bigger accomplishment.
Tolbert recently was awarded a three-year U.S. Army ROTC scholarship worth $175,000 through the Army College Fund and the Montgomery G.I. Bill. He has chosen to attend Clemson University this fall.
The FHS standout graduated magna cum laude and was a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. He was a four-year member of the varsity basketball team, and also has been named the recipient of the $1,000 Mike Davis Team Spirit Award.
“It is an honor to have been awarded these scholarships as they are both a representation of the recipient's quality of character and the principles by which they conduct themselves,” Tolbert said. “God has surrounded me with people who preach the importance of family, hard work and humility.
“Having spent the last four years in the Freedom men’s basketball program, which has always been and will continue to be better than every other program, I have subconsciously memorized a multitude of quotes, one of which being, ‘Nobody cares what you think you deserve, go out and earn it.’”
According to the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, which administers the Davis scholarship, the award was “... established by Mike’s family and friends as a loving tribute to his spirit and to his memory. A graduate of Freedom High School, Mike was on the varsity basketball team in his senior year and supported his teammates during games as well as practice. He loved basketball and he loved the unselfish spirit of athletics. His wholesome attitude and enthusiasm were an inspiration to the team and are the reason that this scholarship award was created.”
Tolbert was eligible for the award as a graduating senior and a member of the basketball team and was selected for the award, whose criteria include strong moral character, exemplary sportsmanship, putting team before self, enthusiastic participation at practice and support at basketball games, and plans for attendance at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year community college or vocational school.
“Ben has been an outstanding representative for Freedom High School over the last four years,” said Casey Rogers, the current principal and former head boys basketball coach at FHS. “His work ethic and drive in the classroom and outside the classroom are second to none. I have no doubts that Ben will be successful in the next chapter of his life, and I am very proud of him. He is very deserving of both scholarships.”
Lt. Col. Terry Connelly, who retired as the senior Army instructor for the Freedom JROTC program, added: “Another example of a young man doing the right thing for his country.”
Tolbert said he will be majoring in criminal justice at Clemson with the intention of serving 20 years in the U.S. Army, which he called “the best branch this nation has to offer.”
