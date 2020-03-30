Firefighters with the N.C. Forest Service are still working to determine what caused a fire that burned around 10 acres on Big Island at Lake James Sunday afternoon and evening.
Weston VanDenabeele is the McDowell County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. He said to The McDowell News that the Forest Service and Hankins-North Fork Volunteer Fire Department were both dispatched to a fire on the island a little before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Fire crews worked to put out the blaze on the uninhabited island that is owned by Duke Energy. Nebo Volunteer Fire Department supplied two boats and the McDowell County Rescue Squad supplied a boat as well so fire crews could reach the island, according to VanDenabeele.
The smoke billowing from the fire could be seen for miles around on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon.
The fire crews were able to leave the scene at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire burned around 10 acres of a 70-acre island. No one was injured in the fire.
“Everything went well,” said VanDenabeele.
Personnel from the N.C. Forest Service are back at the scene today. The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation, said VanDenabeele.
