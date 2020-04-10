At least six fire departments responded to the scene of a garage and attic fire just east of Morganton late Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched to 304 New Orleans Blvd. at 11:08 a.m. for a report of a garage fire, said Capt. James Deal with Triple Community Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived on scene, fire was coming out of the ends of the garage and the house, Deal said.
By 11:40 a.m., most of the fire was out but firefighters still were putting out some spots where fire was trapped in the walls.
No one was injured in the fire, Deal said. The homeowner made it out of the house on his own.
Chesterfield, Salem, Lovelady, Valdese and Drexel fire departments all responded along with TCFD and Burke County EMS.
