MURPHY — Two fires are burning along Tatham Gap Road in Cherokee County, near Andrews. Firefighters are working to suppress both fires, which were reported over the weekend.
The Tatham Gap Road Fire is burning on private property and is approximately 40 acres in size. The Spread Eagle Fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service property on the Nantahala National Forest Tusquitee Ranger District and also is approximately 40 acres in size.
Approximately 40 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and the N.C. Forest Service are responding. A helicopter is being used to perform water drops to slow the spread of the fire.
While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it is suspected to be arson. Those who see something should say something. Those who know of someone deliberately setting fires should call 9-1-1.
The public is urged to be extra vigilant with fires moving into the spring wildfire season. Spring wildfire season typically lasts from mid-March to mid-May. Even with recent rain events, areas can experience high fire danger after two to three days of dry conditions.
N.C. Forest Service officials urge citizens to reconsider burning yard debris through the end of May, which historically marks the end of spring wildfire season in the state. Consider alternatives to burning. For more information, visit ncforestservice.gov.
Additionally, the national forests are experiencing higher than usual visitation, especially an increase in dispersed camping. Consider postponing camping trips. Those who do camp should consider using cooking stoves instead of campfires. Those who use a campfire should make sure it is out and cold before leaving the campsite. Stay up to date on current national forest closures at fs.usda.gov/goto/currentclosures.
Review the National Forests in North Carolina website for updates and more information at fs.usda.gov/nfsnc, on Facebook at facebook.com/nfsnc, and on Twitter at twitter.com/NFsNCarolina.
