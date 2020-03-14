Tom Bland, pastor of First Baptist Church in Morganton, issued the following statement on Saturday morning:
Dear Friends:
In view of mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we have made the painful but necessary decision to cancel Sunday School and to make our usual publicly attended Sunday morning worship service this coming Sunday, March 15, strictly a TV and online service.
Staff members and various other worship leaders WILL be here to broadcast our Sunday morning service live via CompasCable Channel 2 and over the Internet. But we will not promote public attendance of the service.
We realize that circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are constantly changing. Please stay tuned for further updates concerning future services and events as we try to assess this situation day by day, in some cases hour by hour.
Like most local churches whose plans we are aware of, we will be “closed” in the sense of having a crowd here on Sunday morning, but we will be “open” in the sense of still having a live TV/internet broadcast of somewhat modified Sunday morning service.
And for the many folk whom we trust will be watching the broadcast from the comfort and safety of their homes, it will still be good to be in the House of the Lord! (Psalms 84 and 122)
As of this hour (Friday, 6 p.m.), there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Burke County. But out of concern for public health and a spirit of cooperation with governing authorities at every level, we must take this action.
May God bless all of us as we seek His Wisdom and grace in this current crisis and always.
Tom Bland, Jr., Pastor
(1) comment
This service is also going to be interpreted for the hearing impaired. Please share and encourage the hearing and non-hearing communities to join in. There are three ways to see this service. Tune into Compas channel 2, log on the church website at www.firstbaptistmorganton.org or pull up Facebook at First Baptist Church of Morganton, NC. We provide this ministry every Sunday so if you have a shut in, college student or other friend/family member out of the area please provide them with this information.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.