With rain bearing down on Burke County this week, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area.
The watch, issued Tuesday afternoon, extends through 8 a.m. on Thursday morning as rain is in the NWS forecast each day this week, the weather service warning of heavy rainfall that will produce flooding across parts of western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.
“Round after round of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will move through the western Carolinas through Wednesday night,” the watch said. “The heavy rainfall that already fell since (Monday) morning, some 2-4 inches in a few places, is setting the stage for flooding to develop through at least midweek as additional periods of heavy rain move across the region.
“Rapid rises will continue to develop along area streams and creeks, and main stem rivers will be steadily on the rise as well. Flooding may develop (Tuesday) and likely worsen in many places through Thursday.”
The watch includes greater Burke County and the Burke mountains, along with all or parts of Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Henderson, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania and Yancey counties in North Carolina, including local cities, towns and communities of Dysartsville, Granite Falls, Jonas Ridge, Morganton, Nebo, Pleasant Grove and Valdese.
“Several waves of moderate to heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will result in additional rainfall totals of 3-6 inches in many locations by Thursday morning,” the watch said. “Rainfall totals of 8-10 inches will be possible along and near the northern Blue Ridge escarpment in North Carolina.
“Rapid rises above bankfull on streams and creeks may occur, along with the threat of flooded roadways in embedded thunderstorms or pockets of higher rainfall rates. Main stem river flooding may develop as well during the midweek period, and perhaps persist through late week or longer, especially along the Catawba River channel where longer duration, significant flooding will be possible. In and near the mountains, the threat for landslide activity will also increase today into Wednesday.”
The NWS says that a flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, and that flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. The weather service says that folks should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides, the NWS said. Those who live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, should be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads during the period of heavy rainfall.
The NWS forecast includes a 100 percent chance of rain showers for Wednesday, with possible patchy fog before 9 a.m. and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. New rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches are possible. The high will be around 55 degrees. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm with another 1-2 inches of new rainfall possible. The low will be around 50.
On Thursday, projections call for an 80 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be around 66. That night, the forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m., then rain after 10 p.m. The low is 54.
Friday’s forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 2-4 p.m., followed by likely showers and a possible thunderstorm after 4 p.m. The high will be 77. Friday night will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain from 2-3 a.m. The low will be 57.
On Saturday, the NWS projects a 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from 1-5 p.m. The high will be around 84 and the overnight low is 60 with partly cloudy skies.
Rain opportunities return Sunday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 82. Sunday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 60.
Monday’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of rain showers and high temperature around 80.
For more information and a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
