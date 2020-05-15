CHARLOTTE — The Taste of Charlotte Festival, North Carolina’s largest food festival previously scheduled for June 5-7, and the Race to the Taste 5K, have been postponed and rescheduled for September due to the current government regulations surrounding COVID-19.
The event offers more than 100 menu items for sampling from a collection of Charlotte’s hottest restaurants, along with a mix of family entertainment, unique shopping, live music, kids’ activities and a wide array of beer and fine wine. There is no cost for admission to the Taste of Charlotte Festival.
The event will remain in Uptown Charlotte on Tryon Street, but now is slated for Friday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Festival owners are working closely with the city of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners and the health department to ensure that the festival is safe for all festival attendees, restaurant and sponsor employees, and vendors.
Restaurants and sponsors rely on the Taste of Charlotte each year to help market their business. This year, as businesses rebound from the current restrictions, Taste of Charlotte will be even more necessary to help in the recovery. These restaurants and sponsors need support throughout the year and can be found at tasteofcharlotte.com.
The Taste of Charlotte Festival now is accepting applications for all restaurants or businesses interested in participating.
