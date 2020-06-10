One of Morganton’s Food Lion grocery stores has completed its move that first was confirmed four months ago.
The Food Lion in the Summit Pointe shopping center at 576 E. Fleming Drive was preparing to move across the street to the old Bi-Lo store location at 1555 E. Union St., and Food Lion announced Wednesday the transition has been completed.
The newly christened store opened for business Wednesday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to a news release from the company.
“Morganton is my hometown. I grew up here, went to school here and have spent the past 14 years serving this community, most recently as the manager of the Food Lion store previously located across the street,” said Tim Powell, store manager of the new location, in the release.
“I’m so excited to open this brand-new store right here in my neighborhood. I look forward to welcoming our neighbors into the new location and for them to see the exciting updates we’ve made with them in mind in their new Morganton Food Lion.”
According to the release, customers at the new Food Lion can choose from an expanded product assortment, including in-store fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, more “grab-and-go” meal options to help make dinner easier, expanded catering selections and the Food Lion To-Go service, which enables customers to order their favorite items for convenient pickup and delivery.
The information said the store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors, according to the release.
Earlier this week, Powell and other local Food Lion associates delivered more than 200 gift bags to express their appreciation to police officers and staffers at the Morganton Public Safety building, firefighters at Morganton Fire Station No. 1 and emergency room physicians and medical staff members at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton, the release said.
In another commitment to the Morganton community, through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger relief platform, $5,000 will be donated to The Outreach Center to help fight senior hunger, the information said. The Outreach Center serves a variety of seniors, each with different needs and challenges, from veterans to the disabled or those currently undergoing cancer treatments.
Morganton’s other Food Lion grocery stores are at 120 Bost Road, 1230 Burkemont Ave. and 110 Fiddler’s Run Blvd. The Salisbury-based chain also has a Valdese location at 827 Main St. SW and one in Hildebrand at 511 U.S. 70 SW.
For more information about Food Lion, visit foodlion.com.
