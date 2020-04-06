The number of Burke County citizens who have applied for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, has increased drastically as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to Amanda Grady, Burke County Department of Social Services economic services program administrator, the number of local citizens who have applied for Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) food stamps has gone up by more than 300%.
“Burke County usually averages 335 FNS applications per month,” Grady said. “However, in the last few weeks, Burke County DSS is averaging 30 to 40 applications per day.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced a series of actions to combat the spread of coronavirus and to aid citizens during the pandemic.
First, NCDHHS announced that all FNS recipients will receive the maximum allotment of benefits for March 2020 and April 2020.
The move comes after the state received federal authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Payments will be made according to household size a a number of other factors — including income, expenses and resources — contribute to which households will receive the maximum allotment.
Grady said the maximum allotment will be distributed as a supplement. The supplement is the difference between the household’s actual March 2020 and April 2020 benefits and the maximum allotment for their household size.
For example, the maximum allotment for a household of 3 is $509. If the household was issued their normal allotment of $200 for March 2020 and $193 for April 2020, the household will then be issued a supplement of $309 for March 2020 and a supplement of $316 for April 2020.
“People need to be able to feed their families while also practicing good social distancing and following the governor’s stay at home order,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “This will help families make fewer trips to the grocery store and help protect themselves and those in their communities from getting sick.”
Approximately 360,000 families will receive the allotment increase in two waves. The first payment came through April 1 and the second will hit April 22. Payments will be staggered every other workday until all eligible households have received their increase, according to the NCDHHS website.
Recipients will receive two separate payments for March and two for April.
The allotment increase is subject to the following guidelines:
Households already receiving the maximum amount for their household size will not receive the increase.
The household size does not include ineligible or disqualified FNS members.
Households that were ineligible in either March 2020 or April 2020 will not receive the temporary increase for the month(s) they were ineligible.
Additionally, NCDHHS has also received approval to extend FNS certification periods so beneficiaries are not forced to come into the county offices. All 6-month and 12-month cases with a certification period ending between March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020 will be extended. Cases with six-month certification periods will be extended for six months, while cases with 12-month certification periods will be extended 12 months.
“If someone wishes to apply, they can apply at www.epass.nc.gov or they can call and have an application mailed to them,” Grady said. “Workers will conduct the interview over the phone.”
In other moves, work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) are being temporarily and partially suspended as of April 1. These folks will be exempt from work requirements through the last day of the month following the month that the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration is lifted, Grady said.
