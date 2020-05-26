Four kayakers were rescued Monday from the Catawba River.
The Morganton Department of Public Safety reported that officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the river. Officers determined that a kayaker had fallen out of a kayak in the fast-moving river and was in distress, in addition to two other people with the kayaker, according to a release from the city.
The release said shortly after the original dispatch, the caller told Burke County Communication Center that another person trying to rescue the kayaker and their passengers also was stuck in the water and needed help.
Crews stationed themselves along the river strategically to locate the four people, communicate with them and begin the rescue process, the release said. The kayakers were located on the banks of the river hanging on to trees to avoid being swept away in the current, the release said.
With the coordination and help from Burke County EMS, Burke County Communication Center, Burke County Rescue Squad, fire and police personnel from MDPS and Burke County Emergency Management, all four people were quickly moved to safety, removed from the water and evaluated by medical personnel, the release said.
MDPS is reminding outdoor enthusiasts to monitor water levels and conditions before boating and kayaking to avoid potentially dangerous situations made by rising water levels.
