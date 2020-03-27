Losing a loved one is never easy, and losing someone during a pandemic doesn’t make it any easier.
That’s why local funeral homes have made some adjustments to allow families the ability to grieve while trying to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Justin Abernathy, manager at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, said Heritage has been trying to urge customers to forgo large services.
“We’ve got away from visitations as far as beforehand or the night before receivings,” Abernathy said. “We’re trying to just recommend families do simple graveside services for now with just kind of immediate family only.”
The same thing was said by Jimmy Kirksey and Rick Hood, co-owners of Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton.
“When we’re making arrangements with the families … we’re limiting the families [in the funeral home] to one every hour,” Kirksey said. “We’re asking the families that just the immediate members come.”
Instead of the large services, they are encouraging private services, Hood said.
“We’re recommending that families just do something private right now until this passes,” Hood said. “Like a private graveside or memorial service if it’s a cremation. We’re … requesting families to bring just the immediate family to the gravesides. We’re doing everything we can to kind of keep the personnel down to a minimum.”
For families who want larger groups to be able to view funeral services, Sossoman is offering that services could be taped.
“We are offering families, if they want to video tape it, we’ll put it on our Facebook page,” Kirksey said.
Families have been understanding, Abernathy said.
“Most families have been okay with that,” Abernathy said. “They pretty much understand the situation, that’s what they’re looking for anyway.”
Hood said Sossoman has experienced similar sentiments from family members.
“At the beginning, families didn’t quite understand it, but as we’ve progressed through this families have become more and more understanding to the reason we’re doing what we’re doing,” Hood said. “We appreciate their understanding. It’s a difficult time for them.”
This pandemic is unprecedented for most industries.
“It’s weird, but we’re making it,” Abernathy said. “I think everything will be okay in the end if everybody just remains calm, that’s the main thing, not freak out too much. I think we’ll be okay, hopefully in a few weeks, tops.”
It all comes down to safety for the public and personnel, Hood said.
“At the beginning, we started these policies, really, a couple of weeks ago, trying to convince families that we needed to do the bare minimum for the time being and they could do something a little more in line with traditional stuff later on with a memorial service or celebration of life at their church or facility,” Hood said. “We’re just wanting to make it safe for the general public and for our personnel too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.