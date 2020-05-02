CULLOWHEE – With a recent grant renewal, Western Carolina University’s College of Education and Allied Professions has now received $1.8 million to date from a General Assembly program for training school administrators and leaders.
The Transforming Principal Preparation Program awarded $757,121 to WCU's North Carolina School Executive Leadership Program for the 2020-22 academic years, the third such funding presentation to the university. The General Assembly established the competitive grant program to provide funds for preparing and supporting highly effective school leaders and administrators in the state.
The grant renewal will provide 15 students in WCU’s master’s degree program in school administration with scholarships that cover full tuition and paid internships in partnership with school systems across Western North Carolina. The funding also will cover costs of attending and presenting research at professional conferences, internship coaching and equity-focused leadership development opportunities.
"In partnership with our region's school districts, this grant allows us to transform school leadership preparation to build strong, equity-focused school leaders, which is fundamental to the success of our K through 12 students," said Jess Weiler, program director for educational leadership and assistant professor in the College of Education and Allied Professions.
WCU provides a rigorous course of study that prepares highly effective school leaders. Upon program completion, graduates are ready to meet state and national standards for school leadership, including the ability to advance student learning using equitable practices; lead change through distributed and shared leadership; engage and partner with the community; and manage the day-to-day operations required of school leaders.
For more information on the N.C. School Executive Leadership Program, contact program director Heidi Von Dohlen at hbvondohlen@wcu.edu.
