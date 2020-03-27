Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a Stay At Home order for all North Carolinians, effective at 5 p.m. Monday, he announced in a press conference Friday afternoon.
But Cooper urged people not to wait until Monday to start staying at home.
The order means people need to stay at home except to go to work or get food, medicine or outdoor exercise. The order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs people to stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
Essential services are allowed to continue but should use a strong social distancing policy, the order says.
North Carolina is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to have widespread transmission, Cooper said.
This developing story will be updated.
