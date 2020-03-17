Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday morning ordering all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in services to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Takeout and delivery services will continue.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m.
The executive order also includes an expansion of unemployment benefits, with more information expected to come at a 2 p.m. press conference.
On Saturday, Cooper issued an executive order closing all public schools in the state and banning gatherings of 100 or more people until at least March 30.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.