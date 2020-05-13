The Burke Women’s Fund (BWF), operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County (CFBC), is pleased to announce the organization’s 2020 grant recipients.
» Compassionate Heart Clinics – Oak Ridge Baptist Church – “Women and Families”: A program that provides an educational session for women focused on nutrition and exercise. The session will be coordinated by a nurse practitioner.
» Habitat for Humanity of Burke County – “Habitat Restore Truck”: A project to purchase a 16’ box truck used for picking up donations for the ReStore.
» Options Inc. – “Expressions of Healing”: A program that will enroll and transport children and their mothers living in the shelter to art classes, equestrian therapy classes, ceramic classes and Mother’s Day Out Program at North Morganton United Methodist Church. Funding will also be used to replenish the arts and crafts section in the shelter.
» The Meeting Place One Inc. – “Security Features at Emergency Shelter and Family Transitional Home”: A project to purchase a security system for the women’s shelter and the family transitional home.
» TOSS – “The Art of Science”: A program to provide scholarships to twenty students to attend TOSScamp.
Additionally, the BWF granted $10, 870 to the COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund, which is managed by the CFBC. The Fund provides support to local nonprofits that have been impacted operationally by the COVID-19 crisis.
Since inception in 2010, the BWF has awarded $331,084.49 in grant funds to tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations who concentrate on issues being confronted by Burke County women and their families.
For more information about the Burke Women’s Fund, visit the Community Foundation of Burke County’s website at www.cfburkecounty.org and click on the Burke Women’s Fund tab, or contact Nancy Taylor, executive director of the Community Foundation of Burke County at 828-437-7105.
