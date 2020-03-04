The Sciacca family knows pizza, and they’ll be serving up a slice of Sicily in Morganton by summertime.
That’s when their new eatery, Greenway Pizza and Restaurant, is projected to open. The pizzeria, planned to be open by June 1, will be operated by Salvatore and Francine Sciacca, along with their son, who’s also named Salvatore.
Greenway Pizza will be located at 520 N. Green St. in the former Appalachian Table building.
“It’s going to be a full pizzeria with sit-down, takeout and delivery,” Francine said. “It’s going to be a full-service, family-style restaurant. We’ll be offering New York-style — the Sicilian, we make a Grandma pizza and we’ll be offering several toppings. We’ll have pastas, hot sandwiches and cold sandwiches.
“We make all of our own stuff. We make our own bread, our own meatballs and our own lasagna. We really don’t order anything premade. We make it ourselves.”
The elder Salvatore, who is a native Sicilian, has been in the restaurant business for about 45 years, Francine said. All but about 10 years of that has been in pizza when he helped operate a seafood business. Their son has been in food service for 8-10 years.
The family previously lived in Florida, but they now are Morganton residents. Francine said the move to the Old North State was decades in the making.
“My daughter lives here, and we love North Carolina, Francine said. “We had discussed moving here about 20 years ago, but there was a restaurant that brought us to Pennsylvania instead. So, we lived in Pennsylvania for 11 years. But we’ve been around — we’ve been in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and now, North Carolina.
“I guess we were destined to come to North Carolina permanently.”
The function of the building — it was a Domino’s store two incarnations ago and a sit-down restaurant most recently — its recent renovation, its location and the timing of its availability made it attractive to the Sciaccas. The younger Salvatore had been in town to check out the building and will return after closing up the family’s restaurant business in Florida.
“That building did draw us, especially with the location of the new hotel there,” Francine said. “Being still in the city limits but outside the downtown area. The (nearby) homes involved. It just seemed like it would be the right spot compared to the other places we looked at.”
Francine said the distance for delivery hasn’t been determined yet, but it could be an eight-mile radius. Greenway Pizza will look to hire wait staff, but the family will run the rest of the operation.
And that operation has always been a crowd-pleaser in the past, Francine said.
“People have always loved our food,” she said. “It’s authentic. It’s homemade. It’s family-style. We like you to feel like you’re family, but at the same time be comfortable in being served. It’s just a fun-filled place.
“We want to be able to serve our community. We want them to know that we’re there for them and be a part of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.