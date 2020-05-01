Today, grocery trips require a new set of rules and regulations that I’ve been trying to get into the habit of doing, beginning with an exasperated “yes” to my husband’s question, “Did you remember to wash your hands,” as I step onto the porch with car keys in hand. We’ve all heard this particular tip 1,000 times to wash our hands thoroughly with hot water and soap for 20 seconds, especially if you’re going to the market. Tips on www.msn.com mention that wearing surgical gloves is a good idea, but they may give you a false sense of security that leads you to potentially touch your face and that’s another no-no.
Because grocery stores are at their cleanest and most stocked at the start of the day, many stores have started opening senior-only hours of shopping in the first hour that they're open. That’s 7 a.m. It’s a swell gesture except it doesn’t really entice me to get up an hour early, fully dressed and masked, to search once again for toilet paper. Not yet, anyway, because we’re lucky enough to still have a couple of rolls. Time will tell.
Another tip was to avoid open food items in stores such as salad bars. I haven’t seen a salad bar in a grocery store since I visited my daughter out of state several months ago and was thrilled to concoct my own salad with stuff I don’t usually see, such as those little ears of baby born, chick peas, artichoke hearts, and a dozen dressings to choose from. But, no, they’re not a good idea these days even with the federally mandated "sneeze guard." Ah, now I know what those heavy plastic things are called that make it difficult to reach the best stuff on the bar.
Like the boys and girls scouts’ motto, another shopping tip was to be prepared. Before you head out, make sure you have everything you need: reusable shopping bags, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and, of course, your mask. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to hand sanitize or disinfect anything you need to touch, but please spare the cashier when reaching for your receipt.
In our Food Lion, there are arrows directing the flow of traffic and signs advising people to keep at a distance. I was doing fine until I mixed myself up on the frozen food aisle and had to back up until I was headed in the right direction. I huddled in a corner, pretending to read the contents of vegetarian hamburgers until two ladies heading the right way passed.
I didn’t have a problem with this next suggestion: go alone. In the 20 years we’ve been married, my husband has accompanied me no more than six times grocery shopping and the times that he did, we no doubt got into some sort of argument, most likely because I walked too fast and lost him in one of the aisles. So, it’s best to shop alone because the more people that are in the store, the higher the risk.
Another tip was to be deliberate and mindful while you shop. Limiting the number of items that you handle not only puts you at less risk, but ultimately makes the store cleaner as well. I must admit that during my last Saturday grocery trip, I may have been guilty of touching a couple of tomatoes and putting them back, but other than those tomatoes, I took home what I handled.
The next tip was to pay with a card. Is there any other way? Apparently, handing off cash isn't ideal right now and having to handle money can easily aid in the spread of unwanted germs for everyone involved.
And don't hoard. Be thoughtful and courteous of others who are also shopping for their own families. Buy what you need and nothing more. One exception in our household is that my husband has a hankering for Hershey chocolate kisses so if I see the family size, I’m tall enough to reach it on the top shelf. Then, when I get home, he has strict orders to hide them so I’m not tempted.
Touch your phone, face, nose, eyes as little as possible and wear a mask. My problem is that the mask fogs my glasses, so I have to leave the glasses in the car, which makes shopping a little difficult. As a creature of habit, as long as I’m walking down the aisle, going in the right direction, I know pretty much where everything is.
And, for the grand finale, as I’m tripping up the porch steps maneuvering as many plastic bags as one old gal can carry in one trip, the words, “Don’t forget to wash your hands,” greets me from inside the house along with two barking dogs glad to see that Mom made it home and isn’t still wearing that funny looking mask.
Seriously, thanks to all the grocery stores and other establishments for all their amazing efforts in trying very hard to keep us all safe.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.