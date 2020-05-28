An activist group has announced its plans to return to the Case Farms Chicken facility in Morganton on Monday.
Asheville Animal Save, a group of activists that travels to meat processing plants, markets and auctions, has planned a peaceful demonstration to be held from 9 a.m. to noon outside the chicken plant, which is located at 121 Rand St.
According to the group, the demonstration is for the benefit of the plant’s chickens and workers after a COVID-19 outbreak recently was reported at the plant.
“Activists will be asking Case Farms to transition to vegan meats to prevent further outbreaks, prevent animal cruelty and provide better and safer work conditions for employees,” the announcement said.
On May 11, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing plant in Burke County, and Case Farms is the only such facility in the county. NCDHHS defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases. At that time, there were 1,208 confirmed cases in 23 outbreaks at meat plants across the state.
After that report, Case Farms released a statement about the procedures it is taking to maintain safe working conditions, including temperature checks, travel and visitor restrictions, extra hand sanitizer and additional cleaning.
“The safety of our employees is our top priority at Case Farms,” the statement read. “We are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and have several measures in place — all of which have been reviewed by directors of local health departments.
“We continue to have discussions with local county health directors to ensure the best practices are in place to mitigate group gatherings and keep our employees safe. We are committed to continue producing food for our nation’s food supply, while taking additional safety measures to protect our employees, our company and our customers, in accordance with USDA regulations and CDC guidelines.”
On May 12, workers told WSOC-TV reporter Dave Faherty they were worried about their safety but that the company is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“They changed it to where they put every section has its own little barrier,” worker Donte Norwood told Faherty. “So, you’re not like even beside nobody. ... There’s a screen beside you now. They’ve got that worked out.”
Asheville Animal Save previously protested outside Morganton’s Case Farms on Feb. 26, 2019, in an attempt to discourage people from eating animals and to distribute information on veganism.
The group’s listed reasons for its protest were: “Every year, approximately 70 billion land animals are slaughtered around the world. Case Farms alone kills tens of thousands of birds per day. Pandemics throughout history have been a result of how humans treat animals. Examples of this are swine flu, bird flu, SARS, MERS, mad cow disease, COVID-19 and others.
“Asheville Animal Save is asking Case Farms to transition to vegan meats. This will help prevent the next outbreak in North Carolina, it will end the killing of animals at this facility and it will provide safer work conditions for employees.”
