In honor of National Foster Care Month, the Guardian ad Litem Program of Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties issued the following statement thanking foster families:
“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all foster parents that work tirelessly to provide care to those children who find themselves removed from all that is familiar.
“You are the select few who choose to answer a call in the middle of the night. You are the select few who choose to take a child in to your home, with so many unknowns. You are the select few who provide a safe and warm place for these little ones to lay their head. You are the select few who provide nurturing and compassion to impressionable lives. No matter how temporary, you open your hearts and homes to those most in need — the children in our community. For that, we say thank you!
“Guardian ad Litem child advocates have the privilege of working with so many strong and compassionate people — foster parents being among the strongest and most compassionate of all. One of our Guardians ad Litem, Linda Wharton-Duffy, believes that foster parents ‘go above and beyond what most of us would do. It is so important that we have people like this out there.’ Wharton-Duffy goes on to encourage others ‘to stop and think about it and realize what you might be doing for the children of our community. These kids need you… they need us. They need to know that there are people out there that love them and care for them.’
“With a shortage of both foster homes and Guardian ad Litem child advocates, we ask members of our community to consider ways they may help. These children sit in our schools, attend our churches and participate at our local recreational centers. They are not an invisible entity that we simply talk about and raise awareness to; they are real, live, breathing children, and they need you.”
For more information on how you may become a foster parent or support your local foster families, contact your local Department of Social Services (Catawba County: 828-695-4553; Caldwell County: 828-426-8281; Burke County: 828-764-9607]; Children’s Home Society of NC at www.chsnc.org/; or Fostering Hope Catawba at www.fosteringhopecatawba.com/
For more information on becoming a Guardian ad Litem child advocate volunteer, visit www.volunteerforgal.org, like the Facebook page: NC Guardian ad Litem District 25, or call the local office at 828-466-6121.
