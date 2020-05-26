Healing Dragons of Lake James and friends gathered May 22 to show support to fellow team member Beth Erwin, who is battling stage four lung cancer.
The group gathered in the parking lot of the Collett Street Recreational Center with balloons, signs, flowers and music to share and to show support for Erwin.
As they paraded to Erwin’s home, her sister Susan and niece Carolina assisted Erwin outside to enjoy all the virtual hugs people were sending. As Erwin stood there, her niece by her side, the tears came with heartfelt gratitude as the group sang, danced and waved signs of support and encouragement.
“Today made her day “said niece Caroline. “We are forever grateful for the smiles that were put on our faces and the love we all felt during these hard times, something we will never forget.”
