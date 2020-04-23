The Burke County Health Department received it’s own round of applause by way of lights and sirens Wednesday as emergency personnel paraded through the parking lot.
It was a chance for emergency personnel to tip their hats to the health department workers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
“They have a big commitment to what’s going on,” Whisenant said. “There’s multiple health care workers that’s working in the Unified Command Center. This is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office, and the highway patrol, and all the police departments, fire departments, EMS, all of us want to say thank you for all the work they’re doing.”
Working with the Unified Command Center, Whisenant said he gets to see all the hard work the health department employees put in day after day.
“Many people don’t realize the weight the health departments are carrying with this COVID-19 pandemic,” Whisenant said in a text message Wednesday. “Working along our Burke County Emergency Management Director, Mike Willis, I see Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod and her dedicated staff every day working long hours behind the scenes serving our citizens.”
For the employees, it was a special moment. Gwen Hargett, who is a program assistant IV for the department, was moved to tears by the display of support.
“That was just amazing,” Hargett said. “They should be honored as well as we are because they’re on the frontlines just like we are ... it’s really overwhelming, emotional.”
That was something that Valerie Kelly, public health nursing director, and Jaime Graf, social worker II, agreed with Hargett on.
“It was marvelous,” Kelly said. “We’ve always supported each other, but that’s really good that they took the time and effort because I didn’t realize that all the ones from Glen Alpine all the way (east).”
Graf said she wished there was a way they could do something similar to show the emergency personnel how much they appreciate them.
