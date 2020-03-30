HICKORY — With N.C. Gov. Cooper’s statewide Stay at Home Order going into effect Monday, the city of Hickory has implemented the following operational changes and updates.
City Events
All city events will be suspended through April 30. This includes the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt previously scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park.
In lieu of a physical Easter egg hunt, Hickory families are invited to participate in virtual egg hunts through the city’s social media channels. Virtual egg hunts will be hosted April 6-10 on the Hickory Public Library Facebook page; the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Facebook page; and the Hickory Fire Department Facebook page.
City Parks
City parks and park restrooms will remain open. Park visitors must comply with state social distancing requirements and limitations for mass gatherings. Per Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121, public playground equipment will be closed for the duration of the order.
In order to simplify park hours for the changing seasons, the Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department has adjusted the hours of operation for all city-owned parks. Effective April 1 through Sept. 30, the new park hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 through March 31, park hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to plan their outings accordingly.
City Libraries
Hickory Public Library’s “Library To-Go” pickup service will continue at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and soon will be expanded to the Ridgeview Branch Library. Additional information is forthcoming regarding Library To-Go service at the Ridgeview Branch.
For a comprehensive listing of city of Hickory operational changes and updates regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, visit the city’s COVID-19 Updates webpage. The page also includes important links to Catawba County Public Health, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, as well as resources and assistance for local businesses.
Residents are reminded to use these reliable and trusted sources for COVID-19 information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.