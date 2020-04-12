HILDEBRAN — The Hildebran Town Council is surveying the public on what should be done at the old Hildebran High School site.
For the site — parts of which were destroyed or damaged by a fire in early 2016 — located at 202 S. Center St., the town says several amenities have been proposed.
Regardless of what is chosen, the town says the existing portion of the school building, the tower, the gym and the auditorium will remain. The town says it currently is working to address necessary repairs in each facility and will share when these upgrades are completed.
The town’s survey asks community members to choose the top five amenities they would like to see at the old school site. These choices include a splash pad, stage and seating area, covered pavilion/ice skating, movie screen, mixed use/retail building, cleaning the tower, concessions/restroom area, playground equipment, a mural on the tower, additional parking, horseshoes/cornhole and a memorial wall for veterans and educators. There also is an additional yes/no choice for a walking track at the site.
As for funding, the town says the cost of such a project is to be determined. If applicable, the town will seek and Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant from N.C. State Parks which could fund up to 50 percent of the project. Council members have discussed a budget that will fall within their discretion.
All Hildebran taxpayers have already been mailed a survey to complete, the town says. Those who live outside of town limits or live inside town limits but do not pay taxes to the town can download the survey (one survey per household) from the town’s website at hildebrannc.com, pick up a copy from the Hildebran Town Hall, or have a copy emailed or faxed to them by town staff. Priority in consideration will be given to surveys received from citizens who receive tax levies.
Surveys must be returned by April 30 by one of the following methods:
» Mail to Town of Hildebran Attn: Alice Sanders 109 S. Center St., Hildebran, NC 28637.
» Drop box or drive-thru at Hildebran Town Hall, located at 109 S. Center St.
» Email to alice.sanders@hildebrannc.org.
» Fax to 828-397-7180.
For more information, call 828-397-5801, visit the town’s website at hildebrannc.com, or go to the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Hildebran1.
