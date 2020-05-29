Two of Burke County’s signature summer events are going on the shelf for 2020.
The city of Morganton and the town of Valdese on Friday morning announced that the 39th annual Historic Morganton Festival and the 45th annual Waldensian Festival, respectively, have been canceled for this year. Both events were scrapped for the year with the public’s health and safety in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next Waldensian Festival will be held Aug. 13-14, 2021, while the next Historic Morganton Festival is slated for Sept. 10-11, 2021, the municipalities said.
“The decision was not made lightly, but in the end, the board of directors decided to hit the pause button for 2020 to ensure the safety of our community,” said Sharon Jablonski, director of Morganton’s Main Street Department and the Historic Morganton Festival director, in a release. “The board felt strongly that there was simply no way to have tens of thousands of attendees in eight blocks of downtown and provide any safe social distancing.
“As our retailers, restaurants and bars struggle to re-open while managing customer counts, safety and food product availability, it was quickly recognized that the added stress of a large event would not be feasible.”
The Waldensian Festival is held each year to celebrate the “Glorious Return” of the Waldenses to the Cottian Alps in northern Italy and is mirrored around the world by other Waldensian communities on the second Saturday in August, the town of Valdese said. The town said it still is considering other options to honor and celebrate the occasion, which it described as very near and dear to the community, this summer.
“We are truly saddened to have to cancel this wonderful celebration we all look forward to,” said Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for Valdese, in a release. “Summers in Valdese are full of music, car shows and friendly get-togethers. While this summer will be drastically different, it is important to rebuild our community.
“During a typical year, at this point, we would have over 120 vendors registered. This year we had only 30 applicants. The last thing we would ever want to do is cancel.”
The city of Morganton said that with North Carolina reopening in phases more slowly than expected, there was no guarantee that restrictions would be lifted in time for the event to go on as planned. Jablonski said important deadlines of the planning process were approaching, and while the call was a tough one to make, it was ultimately the right decision.
“All of our contracts with deposits would have to be in place by June 1, and with our big contracts confirmed even earlier in the year, the deadline had approached to send final deposits,” Jablonski said. “But how do you ask a loyal sponsor for money when they are concerned with day to day business and keeping their own people employed? We are incredibly thankful for our loyal sponsors, and look forward to working with them next year.”
The town of Valdese said that while the decision to cancel was disappointing for everyone involved, the town fully supports the directives from North Carolina and Burke County officials. The town noted that the health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved with the Waldensian Festival is its primary concern. Valdese also extended its gratitude to its sponsors, entertainment, vendors, civic groups and all others who supported it in making the decision to cancel.
The town said its decision was driven by several factors, but, like Morganton, it primarily was concerned that it could not gain any reasonable guarantee that people would be permitted to gather in large groups, nor that it would be safe to do so in August given that there still is limited testing and no vaccination. The decision to cancel the event was not made lightly, the town said.
Both Morganton and Valdese say there are planning multiple smaller events, where proper safety precautions can be implemented, to fill the hole left by the festivals.
“Downtown Morganton is excited to get back open safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the various events being planned,” Jablonski said.
Valdese is asking folks to rally around its downtown, which remains open, and the small businesses therein, as well as the upcoming smaller events that will support those shops.
“We have an amazing variety of businesses downtown, and we sympathize with the hardships they are enduring through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Angi said. “Take the time to visit their businesses safely or online and if you can’t support them financial with a purchase, share their specials or website with your friends and family.”
For information on upcoming events in Morganton, visit downtownmorganton.com and the Downtown Morganton social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To see the full calendar for summer events in Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com. And for more information on this 2020 cancelation and the plan for 2021’s Waldensian Festival, go to waldensianfestival.com.
(1) comment
Oh No....how disappointing for everyone.
