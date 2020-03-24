Sheltering at home can be frustrating and stressful for some, but even more so for those without a home.
That's why some local organizations are adapting their policies to keep the homeless and themselves as safe as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Burke United Christian Ministries offers a range of outreach programs, including a soup kitchen, food pantry, clothing closet and crisis assistance – where the organization assists clients with bill payments.
Director Alice Horton said BUCM staff members are trying to limit the number of people who enter the building as much as possible, while still serving their clients.
Health practices BUCM has enacted include serving only to-go meals at its soup kitchen. Additionally, it is limiting shower times, as only one person may shower at a time. The organization has also made the decision to not take on new volunteers and will work with established volunteers instead.
Horton said BUCM has chosen to close its craft and clothing store down because donated items have to sit for a certain period before they can be inventoried, according to the CDC’s guidelines. The store will continue to receive items, however.
“We’re still giving out food daily,” Horton said. “We will continue to give out food items for as long as (the CDC) will allow us.”
Typically, BUCM allows clients to use its food pantry to “choice shop” based on their individual needs. Now, the organization is having staff members distribute pre-bagged items to clients’ cars. The organization is taking guidance from the USDA, too, as they provide some of the food it distributes.
The food pantry will continue to accept food donations, according to Horton.
“The community is trying to respond as much as they can,” Horton said. “There have been lots of restaurants that have reached out to us and offered us food because they aren’t making the sales that they usually make. That’s been a blessing, because on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays we offer two meals at lunch and dinner. So, we’re able to give them two to-go meals instead of them having to come back and/or contact us again.”
BUCM has also made the decision to not see crisis assistance clients in its offices. Instead, clients are dropping off any relevant paperwork and social workers are calling clients remotely, according to Horton.
Horton said clients are “frustrated” by the ever-changing environment surrounding the pandemic.
“Some of our clients are feeling like, ‘We are already struggling,’” Horton said. “Some are saying, ‘We’re already homeless. This is just one more thing.’ So, it’s making it even more challenging than it already is. But they understand, too, that we’re trying to keep them safe, and we’re trying to keep us safe. So, everybody’s been very compliant. A lot of people have been very grateful that we have safe practices because they’re depending on us for food. Many are also grateful that we’re able to stay open because I think lots of people were worried that we would just close.
“Our mission is to help people in crisis as long as we can,” Horton said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”
Burke Charitable Properties, a nonprofit organization that owns the building BUCM uses, ordered specialized masks for staff members. Additionally, BCP set up port-a-potties outside the building so clients will have access to a restroom, according to Horton.
“All of our staff has been talking about this the past couple days,” Horton said. “We feel really blessed. We feel like we’re meeting the mission. This is what we’re called to do. Whether there’s a (coronavirus) case (in Burke County) or not, we’re going to do what we can. We love our clients and we love the people of Burke County and we want to help in any way we can.”
Amy Avery, chair of the board of directors for the House of Refuge, said they've had some restrictions in place for about a week.
"We had already started a week ago ... where we are not taking in any new guests, so only the guests that were already staying with us, and we are at full capacity right now at 14," Avery said.
From now until further notice, the shelter is doing check-ins outside and has put special requirements in place before allowing people to come into the shelter.
"Any gentleman that's checking in is given a questionnaire about symptoms," Avery said. "Those symptoms are checked off on, and they also have to have a temperature scan. So that's what we're doing at this point."
She said there's hand sanitizer at the check-in table and those who are staying at the shelter are then instructed to go wash their hands.
"We've got the proper visual instructions on how to wash hands properly placed at the sink, and we have notes throughout the building reminding of the importance of hand-washing," Avery said. "Even some that have a little humor to them just to kind of remind the guys of the importance of doing this."
If anyone comes to the shelter and has a temperature, Avery said they will be sent to the emergency room of a local hospital.
"We will have no choice but to send them to the ER because there's nothing that we can do in the shelter for a homeless gentleman that's got a fever," Avery said.
This is an unprecedented event for the shelter, Avery said.
"It's extremely strange," Avery said. "We've never had to deal with anything of this nature before. When you think about a normal scenario, if you or I were to go to the doctor with symptoms today, they would tell us to go home and quarantine ourselves. We can't send these guys home to quarantine themselves. We can't bring them back to us to quarantine."
For now, Avery said the shelter is stocked with food for its evening meals, but if a shelter in place order is made, a demand for a lunch meals would deplete that supplies. Cash donations would be helpful, Avery said, as it allows the organization to buy what they need.
