It seems like in the blink of our eyes the normal routine of Mom and Pop going to work and the kids going off to school has changed dramatically because we’re all in the “Stay at Home” mode due to something all of us probably never thought would happen: a virus known as Coronavirus (COVID-19) descended upon our world and forced us to live differently. Home bound families have put parents in the role of substitute teachers and it’s not as easy as perhaps many thought.
Teachers and parents that I’ve spoken to all tell me the same story: all of a sudden, kids can’t wait to get back to school. They miss their daily routine, getting up early to catch a school bus, their friends, sports and, of all things, homework. One teacher told me that his students felt there wasn’t that happy feeling anymore of planning something fun for the weekend because “every day was the same.”
Another teacher told me that parents are getting a completely different view of how tough a teacher has it trying to keep the lid on a class of 20 or more students. Those children that parents swore to teachers were always well-behaved suddenly weren’t so well-behaved anymore after a couple of days of forced togetherness let alone a couple of mandated weeks.
Trying to keep up with schoolwork at home is tough for any parent and I was able to gather a few tips from the website www.bestlifeonline.com that might be of some help.
First, teachers recommend sticking to a daily schedule since children are used to adhering to a schedule at school. Focus on building a structure that replicates the student's everyday schedule because kids are creatures of habit. Use this to your advantage. They’ll adjust more quickly to being home-schooled by not also taking on a new school-day routine.
Second, teachers say that it's okay if the at-home schedule allows more free time than children would get in school, but there should be boundaries. At-home learning should be about half as long as a normal school day.
Very important is to set up a designated space for learning. It’s confusing for students who turn a place where they relax into a place where they now need to concentrate on schoolwork, i.e., the bedroom is off limits as is in front of the big screen TV. A kitchen table or desk that is not directly near their leisure space works best. Once you've chosen the area, set it up with everything they’ll need to learn and study — this helps stop them from finding a reason to go roam around the house.
Teachers recommend using a planner; it doesn’t have to be fancy and a spiral or bound book will do just fine. Writing things down helps students visually see their assignments and when they're due. It also keeps them organized and the planner can also give students a sense of accomplishment when they see that they've completed their assignments.
Teachers insist that breaks are mandatory. The best way to approach homeschooling is to treat it similar to a school day while still having compassion for yourself and your child. During normal school days, students have breaks and social time built into their schedule, so to keep things consistent, parents should have their child pick one subject to focus on and then take a break. Teachers say that this motivates your children to do their best instead of sitting for hours.
Given that students typically cycle through a variety of classes, including art, gym and music when they’re at school, allow your child time to create a piece of art, play kickball in the yard, and practice their instrument during "school hours" to ensure that they are getting the kind of well-rounded day they would have at school.
Parents should feel comfortable reaching out to teachers as they try to navigate this new reality of homeschooling. Good advice and planning proper lessons, as well as reassurance to your children (and yourself), are second nature to teachers and they know that “Everyone is in this together."
The toughest task? This stay put at home period is a stressful time for everyone, but imagine how confusing it must be for your children. That's why it's so important to focus on their mental well-being (and yours, too, of course). Children will remember these next few weeks as time spent together at home as a family, so try to make it as positive as possible. To be a source of comfort, watch a funny video together, get out one of those dusty games in the attic and sit down and play it with them, or make them their favorite snack.
This is also a time to let your children discover passions, so let them have a say in what they spend their day studying. Giving students some influence will also help them feel in control of a situation that is far out of their control, while also helping them to stay engaged.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
