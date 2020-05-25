VALDESE — Memorial Day is a time to honor and mourn the military personnel who died while serving the United States Armed Forces. Burke Hospice & Palliative Care takes every opportunity it can to honor its veterans and remember those who are no longer with us. In observance of the Memorial Day, flags were placed in the front lawn on Friday to represent each veteran who passed in the organization’s care during the last 12 months. Each veterans’ name was read aloud. The flags were placed out in the lawn by Burke Hospice & Palliative Care Volunteers, all who are veterans themselves. Once all of the flags were placed, the veterans gave a salute.
“It’s important to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care to honor and remember our Veterans — even those who are no longer with us,” said Merri Rudisill, manager of volunteer services for Burke Hospice & Palliative Care. “Our Veterans and their families made many sacrifices. This is the least we can do to remember and honor them.”
The flags, which were provided by the volunteers, were tagged with the name and date of death of each Burke Hospice & Palliative Care veteran who passed in the last 12 months.
Burke Hospice & Palliative Care thanks all of the veteran volunteers who came out to help honor and remember those we lost in the last 12 months. While they may not have passed while serving, they stood by the side and supported those who did. Also, Burke Hospice & Palliative Care offered thanks to Timothy Moore of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs for participating and for assisting the veteran volunteers with placing the flags out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.