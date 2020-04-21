Health care workers aren't immune to the economic impacts COVID-19 is having on the world.
At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Rdige, some departments have been consolidated and some practices are reducing their hours, according to Danette Brackett, executive director of business development at CHSBR.
"In addition, some staff have reduced their hours but not more than 50 percent," Brackett said. "Our leaders are taking off one day every two weeks and the executive team is taking a 10 percent reduction in salary."
It was a difficult decision, and the hospital has taken steps to help employees where possible, Brackett said.
"We need to come through the COVID-19 crisis in position to remain open and financially viable," Brackett said.
The cutbacks did not impact direct patient care, she said.
"We are here to serve the community 24/7 regardless of the virus outbreak," Brackett said. "We appreciate everyone’s patience in having tests and non-essential surgeries postponed for now. We also want to thank the family members of our patients for complying with our no visitation policy.”
CHSBR isn't the only hospital system being impacted by cutbacks.
According to an Associated Press article from April 4, the April 3 monthly jobs report from the federal government showed that 42,000 health care jobs had been lost.
Not only are jobs being lost or furloughed around the country, but fewer people are going to the hospitals overall.
Dr. Seth Collings Hawkins, a physician at Catawba Valley Medical Center, medical director for Burke County EMS and the North Carolina State Parks, and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest University, shared his experience working as a physician during the pandemic with The News Herald.
There's been a shift in the type of medical activities going on, Hawkins said. While he said he is busier than he has ever been in a non-externship month, his medical consulting work, like his positions with Burke County EMS and the state parks system, have become much more active during the pandemic.
He said he thinks doctors around the state are seeing a reduction in overall numbers of patients.
"That's very much what we had hoped for with a flattening the curve model," Hawkins said. "I think with people following the governmental and public health recommendations to stay at home unless there is an essential need or an emergency, it has people re-evaluate what their concept is of essential activities and emergencies, so we appreciate it."
There are few health care systems that are able to make money off the pandemic.
"It speaks very much to the irony that much of what we do in public health and preventive medicine is counter to our own economic benefit as health care professionals," Hawkins said.
He gave the example of doctors telling patients to stop smoking, or to wear helmets when they ride motorcycles or bicycles. Hopefully, those recommendations would result in less medical treatment for the patient, cutting into the physician's way of making a living.
"That paradox is well known to us and it's just another manifestation here that the efforts to try to keep people at home and not utilizing health care services unless there's an emergency is definitely not going to result in more money being made by health care professionals so we're feeling the bite of that as well," Hawkins said.
However, some people are staying home when they really shouldn't.
People around the country are suffering worse illness, injury or even death because they won't go to emergency departments when they have emergencies, Hawkins said.
"Some of this is due to fear about EDs being unsafe due to COVID-19," he said. "Emergency departments are safer places to manage an emergency than at home. All those things that typically require emergency care should still be managed immediately in an emergency department and not at home."
Physicians like Hawkins have prepared for situations with highly contagious illnesses, and have even encountered them to some degree before as this is something the health care industry has faced before, most recently with the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, Hawkins said.
That means the idea of donning layers of protective gear before interacting with patients isn't something they'll shy away from.
"What we're seeing now, to people who have been paying attention, is really just an implementation of pandemic public health interventions that have been, in theory, on the books for a long time," Hawkins said. "Their actual manifestation and how they would look and how they would be experienced by the general public is completely novel."
It can be difficult for some to grasp the severity of a situation when they can't see it impacting them directly.
"I think that might be a little bit protective in the sense that we hear about disasters all the time, and we compartmentalize ourselves a bit from them because it's not happening to us," he said. "That was somewhat the story in these other pandemics. The 2002 SARS experience had a very high case fatality rate in China that was really scary. We really didn't see any deaths of note in the United States, but at that time we were all preparing for the possibility that that could be a reality here."
With different information circulating from different sources, it can be hard to know what to believe.
"Many of us think that we're existing in a post-truth era where the fundamental sense of a fact is now being challenged," said Hawkins, who also is an anthropologist. "We can have facts and alternative facts, and I think that has given voice to a lot of people who feel like their perspectives have been marginalized. But at the same time, it can be very damaging to people who simply want to know the 'truth' because now the idea of truth is being called into question."
While it's liberating to challenge the truth and the sources that are providing it, it can also be challenging during times like this.
"It can ... be very disconcerting when you have an experience like this where it becomes very important to know what to do and who to listen to," Hawkins said. "That's one of the most common things is people just don't know who to listen to."
With that in mind, Hawkins gave his personal plea for the public.
"Medical science has been preparing for this," he said. "This is not unknown or unexpected, and that medical science has answers for this and will have more answers for this. In a way, this is an experience that, unlike most other medical interactions, actually requires a lot of investment on the part of the public."
The world is most used to medical models where someone gets sick, they go to a doctor and they are treated, but that's not the case with COVID-19. Instead, it takes enlisting the public's help in ways that could be economically destructive for them, Hawkins said.
He said again, this isn't the first pandemic the world has seen, and it might not even be the worst, keeping the 1918 influenza outbreak in mind.
"What came after that experience was the Roaring '20s," Hawkins said. "I think my plea would be for medical science to have a chance to try to control this outbreak. If it ends up being retrospectively seen that we overshot the seriousness of it, then we can reevaluate how we develop perspective plans and things like that. But the possibility that we undershoot is potentially more catastrophic than we want to contemplate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.